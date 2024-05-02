Jurassic World: Chaos Theory brings back the core voice actors of the Nublar Six from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous animated series on Netflix.

Chaos Theory is the sequel series to the widely successful Camp Cretaceous (which ran for five seasons) which chronicles the adventures of six campers who were left stranded on Isla Nublar after the events of the first Jurassic World film.

The series is set six years after Camp Cretaceous, reuniting the core cast of the series except for Jenna Ortega's Brooklynn, whose death is confirmed in the official trailer.

Every Main Voice Actor in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Paul-Mikél Williams - Darius Bowman

Paul-Mikél Williams, Darius

Paul-Mikél Williams lends his voice to the Nublar Six's de facto leader dinosaur expert, Darius Bowman.

Darius returns to spearhead the mission of reuniting the Nublar Six while also unpacking the reason why they are being targeted by an unknown organization. He also vows to avenge Brooklynn's death.

Williams recently appeared as Tristan in The Upshaws. The actor also starred in Westworld, Sydney to the Max, and Raven's Home.

Darren Barnet - Kenji Kon

Darren Barnet, Kenji

Darren Barnet is part of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory's voice cast as Kenji Kon, replacing Titans star Ryan Potter, who brought the character to life in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Kenji is Brooklynn's boyfriend at the end of the first series, and he becomes Darius' adoptive brother.

It is revealed in Camp Cretaceous Season 5 that Kenji's father, Daniel, is the president of Mantah Corp (a group known for experimenting and torturing dinosaurs), thus making him the overarching antagonist.

Kenji inherited a good chunk of his father's fortune after he was arrested in the series finale.

Given Brooklynn's death, Kenji appears hellbent on avenging her death while also protecting his friends from their new enemy.

Barnet is best known for his roles as a younger version of Wilfred Malick in Agents of SHIELD, Jonathan in Anyone But You, and Paxton in Never Have I Ever.

Raini Rodriguez - Sammy Gutierrez

Raini Rodriguez, Sammy

Raini Rodriguez returns to voice Sammy Gutierrez in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Sammy is Yasmina's best friend and girlfriend, with the couple last seen living together at the end of Camp Cretaceous.

Sammy is known for her enthusiasm and her willingness to help others. Her positive nature is put to the test in Chaos Theory after learning more about Brooklynn's death and the fact that they are being targeted by raptors.

Rodriguez's most iconic role is playing Trish De La Rosa in Austin & Ally. The actress can also be seen in Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

Kausar Mohammed - Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula

Kausar Mohammed, Yasmina

Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula (voiced by Kausar Mohammed) is the most athletic among the Nublar Six since she was a popular athlete prior to entering Isla Nublar as a member of Camp Cretaceous.

Yaz appears to be at peace with the normal life that she has with Sammy outside the city. However, their lives get disrupted after Darius and Ben arrive to warn them about an impending threat to their lives.

Mohammed has over 70 credits to her name, with roles in Monster High, The CW's The Flash, and 4400.

Sean Giambrone - Ben Pincus

Sean Giambrone, Ben

Sean Giambrone is back as Ben Pincus, who is initially scared of dinosaurs before turning into a full-fledged dinosaur lover by the end of Camp Cretaceous.

Ben was last seen spending time on Mantah Corp Island with Bumpy and scientist, Mae.

By the start of Chaos Theory, Ben reunites with Darius first to let him know about the threat to their lives. He is also a frequent of a site called Dark Jurassic and this is where he finds leads behind the one responsible for Brooklynn's death.

Giambrone is best known for his roles as Adam Goldberg in The Goldbergs, Riley in The Chicken Squad, and Russell in Russell Maniac.

Jenna Ortega - Brooklynn

Jenna Ortega, Brooklynn

Although reports say that Jenna Ortega has seemingly departed the role of Brooklynn in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the actress' voice can still be heard in a brief sequence before her character's apparent death.

However, some have pointed out that Ortega's voice that was featured in the trailer may be from an archival recording. Still, Netflix could surprise viewers by confirming that Brooklynn's death is a red herring and she is still alive.

For those who don't know, Brooklynn is a social media influencer who has a knack for trying to solve mysterious cases tied to Jurassic World and Mantah Corp.

Brooklynn's curiosity may have ultimately led to her death, considering that she was investigating the Lockwood Manor (the same mansion in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's final act) during her final appearance in Camp Cretaceous.

Ortega is best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, and she's set to appear in 2024's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Other past credits include Scream VI and Miller's Girl.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 24.

Read more about other Netflix shows:

Are the Dead Boy Detectives Gay In Comics or Netflix Series?

Bridgerton Season 3 Book Summary & Spoilers, Explained

Avatar Fans Are Wrong About 1 Aang Power In Netflix Show, Reveals Producer (Exclusive)