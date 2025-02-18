Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3 Gets Official Release Window Announcement

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the sequel series to Camp Cretaceous, has been given a somewhat frustrating window of release by Netflix.

The animated Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (which likely borrows its subtitle from Dr. Ian Malcolm’s area of study in the original Jurassic Park) centers on a group of young men and women who survived a fateful trip to the dinosaur-infested Isla Nublar and must now come back together six years after the fact.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3 Release Window Confirmed by Netflix

Netflix

According to a Netflix press release (via What’s On Netflix), Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3’s release window has been given as 2025. No further information has currently been offered by the streamer on that front.

It’s worth noting though, that the Jurassic World franchise has an even bigger release coming up. July will see the premiere of the next big screen Jurassic film: Jurassic World Rebirth.

Looking back at Chaos Theory’s animated predecessor, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous could offer a clue to a more precise release date for Season 3.

Season 5 of Camp Cretaceous dropped on Netflix in July 2022 a little over a month after Jurassic World Dominion, which was the last time the property graced the big screen. This was likely a strategic move meant to capitalize on the hype of the new movie and draw more eyes to the spin-off show.

Could history repeat itself? Considering that Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in cinemas on July 2, it would make a great deal of sense that Netflix would wish to make the new season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory available during a period when dino-mania is at a fever pitch.

If this proved to be the case, that would place Chaos Theory Season 3’s release date sometime during Summer 2025, perhaps in July or August. This has not been confirmed by Netflix or Universal Pictures, however.

But by examining more past data, it could be surmised that Season 3 could debut a bit sooner. Season 2 of Chaos Theory was announced in June 2024 and premiered four months later in October.

It may be that Season 3 will follow a similar schedule and come out as soon as March 2025, since its initial announcement was made in December 2024. Again though, this remains to be seen.

What Might Happen in Chaos Theory’s Third Season?

Fans of the series speculate that Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will continue to put special focus on Brooklynn, a main character from Camp Cretaceous who was thought to have been killed in an Allosaurus-related incident.

In Chaos Theory’s last time out, it was revealed that Brooklynn had survived and has been working alongside some especially shady figures in the illegal dinosaur trafficking game.

New episodes will likely explore the fallout of this shocking turn of events and how it impacts the rest of the main cast.

Other story threads the third season could unwind include the appearance of Giga, a fearsome and unfathomably dangerous Giganotosaurus. The Giganotosaurus is a dinosaur similar to the iconic T-Rex but boasts a larger frame and greater agility.

The Giga was first seen in the Jurassic World franchise in Jurassic World Dominion and many devotees have clamored for it to crop up in Chaos Theory, which is set before the 2022 film.

The first two seasons of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory are now streaming on Netflix. Read more about Chaos Theory’s cast and characters here.