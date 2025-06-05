Criminal Code Season 3 Update from Netflix Series Star Offers Renewal Hopes

Netflix star Maeve Jinkings lets slip a hint that has fans eager for news on Criminal Code Season 3. The streaming crime thriller just released its second season on the platform following Jinking's Detective Suellen, a Brazillian federal law enforcement officer who gets more than she bargained for as she uncovers a massive criminal conspiracy that could go all the way to the top.

Criminal Code actress Maeve Jinkings inadvertently teased Season 3 of the hit streaming series as part of a recent interview. Thus far, the show has been fairly successful on Netflix; however, the series has yet to get any official Season 3 news from the streamer.

In a conversation with film journalist Leozito Rocha, Jinkings mentioned the idea of a Season 3 for the first time while talking about bringing back one of the extras her character killed in Season 2's third episode.

Q: "You killed a considerate amount of extras, was that an act or was it a prior warning?" Jinkings: "A prior notice?"

…

Jinkings: “It wasn't the script itself. It was the acting. She is not telling the truth. For the love of God, I'm your friend. Don't come and say that you want to kill people."

…

Jinkings: "I tried to intercede for a cameo so that he would have a chance to return in the third episode of the third season."

This is one of the first times someone involved in the series has mentioned a third season, making many fans giddy with the idea that Jinkings is at least considering a future for the Brazilian crime epic.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Criminal Code lead was asked about how she prepared for playing Detective Suellen, saying she "studied to play a police officer," but there is also "a dimension of [her] in there:"

Q: "Hi, did you study to play a police officer or are you using your own essence?" Jinkings: "I studied to play a police officer but I confess that I discovered a part… not the part that killed the extra in the third episode, but yeah, there's a dimension of mine there…"

Criminal Code debuted on Netflix in 2023, dropping to resounding results as it quickly climbed into the service's global top 10 and became one of the surprise hits of that year.

Season 2 was only just released on Wednesday, June 4, following up on the thrilling events of Season 1, as Meave Jinkings' Suellen grapples with the mysterious criminal Ghost Gang alongside her detective partner, the curmudgeonly Benício (Rômulo Braga).

Will Criminal Code Season 3 Ever Happen?

Netflix

Seeing as Season 2 was only just released at the time of writing, it is relatively unclear whether Netflix will pursue a Criminal Code Season 3.

Season 2 took some time to get an official announcement following Season 1, with the second batch of episodes only being confirmed to be in development in April of this year (almost a year and a half after Season 1's debut).

Ultimately, whether Season 3 is something Netflix wants to look at will depend on how well Season 2 performs.

It is worth noting that Season 1, released in November 2023, was a massive success on the platform. According to Netflix's internal data, the series peaked at No. 1 in Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Shows in Brazil and globally and was the most-viewed series in 22 countries during its first week on the platform (per TUDUM).

As far as Season 2 goes, it is far too early to get a clear picture of just how well it will perform compared to its smash-hit Season 1 success.

The new season has picked up steam in its home territory of Brazil, appearing in that country's Top 10 non-English series, but it has yet to make a sizable impact in any other major territories (after only 36 hours or so on Netflix globally).

Hopefully, the series can gain momentum as the rest of its first week on the service goes on and start to appear on Top 10s elsewhere around the globe, proving it is worthy of getting another season greenlight.

Showrunner Heitor Dhalia will surely be watching these numbers closely. He was one of the series' biggest cheerleaders before Season 2 was announced, and his enthusiasm for a potential Season 3 is almost surely the same.