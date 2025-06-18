Beauty In Black Season 2's Release Plan Gets Official Response from Netflix Star: 'They Know I'll Tell You'

Fans are eagerly awaiting Beauty in Black Season 2 on Netflix, and one of the series' stars has finally addressed when the show might return. The drama series follows two women from opposite worlds whose lives are upturned when they cross paths. Season 1 of Beauty in Black aired its last episode on March 6, 2025, but a quick renewal from Netflix has meant audiences are already desperate for news on when Season 2 will arrive.

Beauty in Black star Ricco Ross, who plays Horace Bellairie, has taken to Instagram to tease fans about the future of Season 2 of his Netflix drama. On a recent post on Ross' Instagram, a fan in the comments asked when the next season of Beauty in Black is coming out. The actor revealed that he had received no information on this from Netflix due to his penchant for revealing spoilers:

"Netflix won't tell me because they know I'll tell you."

Nevertheless, the questions about Beauty in Black Season 2 persisted in the comment section, so Ross took to responding with nothing but the love heart and hands praying emojis. While Ross doesn't have any information about Beauty in Black Season 2's release, it's evident the actor is with the fans, hoping it will be released soon.

Ross' comments follow Horace's undetermined fate at the end of Beauty in Black Season 1. The character was last seen hospitalized, and viewers are waiting to learn the cosmetics magnate's future, which will be answered when Season 2 releases.

Beauty in Black is created and directed by Tyler Perry and features cast members Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams. The first season maintained a spot in Netflix's Top 10 charts for four weeks after its release.

When Is Beauty In Black Season 2 Coming Out?

Netflix

Netflix has yet to confirm a release window for Beauty in Black Season 2, but the show's swift renewal after its Season 1 finale is a good sign that things are quickly moving ahead.

In March, star Taylor Polidore Williams revealed that Season 2 of Beauty in Black was already filming, which was confirmed by a new production image shared by Tyler Perry. Her co-star, Bailey Tippen, confirmed a month later that Season 2 is "on the way," suggesting that Beauty in Black may have a quick turnaround.

The series is no stranger to a quick production schedule. The gap between Beauty in Black Season 1 being announced by Netflix and it starting to air was only 8 months. If Season 2 follows a similar speedy schedule, fans could be streaming new episodes of Beauty in Black by the end of the year.

It has been confirmed that Beauty in Black will maintain its split release format, which implemented an almost 5-month mid-season gap in Season 1, so audiences will likely have a cliffhanger to chew on in the middle of Season 2.