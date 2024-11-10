Outer Banks Season 4 Episode 8 'No Sound' Issue Gets Official Response from Netflix Support

Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 is thrilling fans with its new episodes on Netflix, although Episode 8 is experiencing some serious audio issues.

Netflix brought the excitement on November 7 as the Outer Banks cast returned to the small screen in Season 4, Part 2. The Pogues and Kooks came back with force after a massive cliffhanger kept fans in suspense when Part 1 dropped in October.

With rumors already pointing to what may happen in Outer Banks Season 5, the series quickly began trending for Netflix at the top of the viewing charts.

Outer Banks Season 4, Episode 8's Audio Mess-Up

Netflix

Upon the release of Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2, viewers worldwide are experiencing significant audio issues with the audio while watching the show.

Specifically, Episode 8 begins with the drum intro heard with the Netflix logo, but it plays twice in a row instead of only once.

The issues are compounded from there, as the audio for the show itself does not start until the 2:00 mark of the episode. This leaves more than 90 seconds where fans cannot hear any of the audio, putting the visuals a minute and a half ahead of the sound.

Episode 9 and Episode 10 have the same issues, with audio not coming in until about two minutes into the runtimes.

The Direct reached out to Netflix Support about this issue, to which they offered the following response:

"We’re aware that users are facing the same problem, and our team is diligently working on a fix. In the interim, you can try restarting Netflix after some time to see if the issue resolves."

When asked about a timeframe for the issue being resolved, Netflix assured us that the team is "working around the clock" to fix this mistake:

"We don't have an exact time, please know that our team is working around the clock to fix this issue."

All four seasons of Outer Banks are now streaming on Netflix. As of writing, the audio issues in the last three episodes of Season 4 have not been fixed.