Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Gets Exciting Title Change

The latest trailer for One Piece Season 2 confirmed the series is undergoing a title change ahead of the new episodes. Netflix's acclaimed adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long-running pirating anime will once again set sail this March, ushing fans back into the world of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates.

After taking down the villainous Arlong and assembling his first crew in Season 1, Iñaki Godoy's stretchy-skinned hero will venture into the great beyond as they seek the almighty treasure from which the series takes its name. As a part of this, Luffy and his friends will venture into the Grand Line for the first time, a planet-spanning ocean route crawling with dangerous pirates.

One Piece's second batch of episodes will feature a lot of new for fans to enjoy: new characters, villains, and treasure to conquer. However, it will also seemingly come with a new title entirely. The One Piece Season 2 official teaser confirmed that the series will carry with it a subtitle for its sophomore run.

The teaser, which focused heavily on the season's upcoming villains, the assassins Baroque Works, ended with the title One Piece: Into the Grand Line.

Netflix

Previously, the series was known simply as One Piece Season 2. This could potentially set a new trend for the swashbuckling adventure, where each season comes with a chapter title, essentially marking for fans where in the journey each season takes place.

This new addition is an exciting one, as it sets the stage for where Season 2 is going from a narrative perspective. It appears as though this Into the Grand Line subtitle is meant to tee up the crew's first quests to and in the Grand Line, which take place over the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, and Whisky Peak arcs (read more about the upcoming One Piece Season 2 arcs here).

One Piece Season 2 kicks off on March 10. The new season of Netflix's live-action adventure once again stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Gibson, and Taz Skylar. This season will see several big-name new additions, including Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper and Callum Kerr as Smoker.

What to Expect From One Piece: Into the Grand Line

Netflix

With it out there that One Piece will now carry the Into the Grand Line subtitle, fans have an even better idea about what is coming in Season 2 going forward.

Season 1 covered the events of the anime and manga right up to the end of the Arlong Park arc. This saw the Straw Hats assemble for the first time, saving their double agent navigator Nami (Emily Rudd) from the terrifying fishman, Captain Arlong, while running off into the sunset with their journey for the One Piece officially beginning.

Season 2 (aka Into the Grand Line) will kick off what will be a good chunk of the series going forward. With the primary players now on the board, it is time to put the Straw Hat team into all sorts of zany adventures.

This will include the crew taking on the villainous Baroque Works, a team of super-powered assassins also in pursuit of treasure. The Straw Hats' first battle with Baroque Works will see them cross paths with a couple more new crew members, including Tony Tony Chopper (a walking, talking reindeer doctor) and the cunning Nico Robin (a purple-haired pirate with a knack for archeology).

These first quests in and around the Grand Line will set up the next chapter of the One Piece story, which eventually leads to the iconic time jump seen after the Marineford Arc of the manga/anime, which is when the series really levels up from a humble pirating adventure to a full-blown high-seas epic.