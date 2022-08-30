She-Hulk Photo Spoils Hulk's Comeback In Upcoming Episode

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk has been a central supporting character in the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the hero making his eighth full appearance in the MCU since 2008. He played a key role in Jennifer Walters' origin story as she accidentally took some of his blood into her system, but after two episodes, his future is unknown.

Following his short appearance in Episode 2, the Hulk was revealed to now be aboard the Sakaaran ship that caused his and Jennifer's car accident in Episode 1, taking him far off-world into the vast reaches of space. This is the first time he's left Earth since the Hulk was the Grandmaster's champion in Thor: Ragnarok, and this journey sets up a whole new adventure for the original Avenger.

Marvel

Of course, with the Hulk now flying off into the vast reaches of space, the question turns to if and when he will return during She-Hulk's last seven episodes on Disney+. Well, there's one photo that's resurfaced which could indicate that fans haven't seen the last of the enormous green rage monster in this Disney+ series.

The Hulk's Return in She-Hulk Imminent?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil shared an image early this month on Twitter teasing that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will return before the end of the season after his appearance in the first two episodes.

Jamil shared an image of herself in costume as Titania alongside Ruffalo, who wears his grey CGI mo-cap suit that he uses when playing the Hulk. She also included the following caption, indicating that they directly worked together during the show's production:

“OH WE HAVE NOT EVEN GOTTEN INTO HOW MUCH I LOVE HIM OR HOW MUCH I DIED GETTING TO WORK WITH ON A PROJECT WITH HIM. The honor of it all…”

Twitter

Jamil's outfit looks similar to the one that her stunt double wore in other set photos from She-Hulk that went public in June 2021. Ruffalo is seen in these photos too, indicating that both he and Jamil's Titania are set for more action in the series.

She-Hulk Still Has More Hulk In Store

Fans were certainly curious to see what would happen with Bruce Banner now that he's off to "handle some off-world things that happened", as confirmed exclusively with The Direct. But considering how big of a role he plays in the MCU, it would be shocking if he didn't come back at all before She-Hulk comes to a close on Disney+.

The fact that fans haven't seen the footage that was shot when this photo was taken makes it pretty clear that the Hulk and Titania are bound to meet at some point in the series.

While this may not happen until a season-ending final battle in Episode 8 or Episode 9, Jamil's tweet teased that she got to work closely with Ruffalo. Thus far, she's only had about a minute of screen time at the end of Episode 1, and none of it was with Banner, meaning there is more to come on that front between her and the gamma-infused Avenger.

For now, Jennifer Walters' main priority is figuring out the details of Emil Blonsky's escape from prison, which ties directly into his scene with Wong from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But once the story reaches its true breaking point in a few weeks, fans are expecting the Hulk to come back from his temporary off-world expedition with a vengeance.

The first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are available to stream on Disney+.