She-Hulk Producer Confirms Where Hulk’s Spaceship Is Going (Exclusive)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had an exciting first episode that was jam-packed with MCU Easter eggs. The hit Marvel series introduced Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters while also revealing what happened to Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Amid all the references, there were also several mysteries that the installment featured, and one of them revolved around a spaceship from Sakaar.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2.

The Sakaaran spaceship was the main reason why Jennifer Walters ended up transforming into She-Hulk, but this subplot was sidelined in order to focus on the character's origin story and her training with her cousin, Bruce. While She-Hulk Episode 2 mainly focused on the titular hero's new job and Tim Roth's Abomination, it still managed to address Hulk's Sakaar-related mystery in a big way.

Now, the show's producer addressed what's next for Smart Hulk after that major reveal.

Is Hulk off to Space? She-Hulk Creator Responds

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's second episode revealed that Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk is headed somewhere off-world to presumably investigate the message from the "Sakaaran Class A Courier Craft" that was featured in the show's debut installment.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Pamela Gores, She-Hulk producer Jessica Gao pointed out that Hulk's time off-planet in Thor: Ragnarok is the key to answering the question of why Hulk decided to go to space:

“Well, all I’ll say is, you know, he spent a lot of time off-planet as we saw in Thor: Ragnarok. And, we only got to see a little tiny bit of what his life was like when he was on that planet."

Gao continued by teasing that Hulk is set to "handle some off-world things" that happened during his time in Sakaar and potentially before he landed on that planet:

"I mean, God knows what Hulk got up to in the years he was there, so he’s gotta go back and handle some off-world things that happened during that time.”

In a previous interview, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro also teased that Episode 1's spaceship is “tied into the narrative of our series, but it also lends itself to future projects."

Will the MCU Finally Reveal Hulk's Secret Sakaar Past?

Jessica Gao's comments clearly indicate that Hulk's unresolved storyline in Sakaar will be addressed, but it is unknown if the answer will be revealed in She-Hulk or in another future MCU project. Still, it's possible that the Disney+ series will provide hints about what Hulk is up to through dialogue or references.

She-Hulk is actually in the best position to sort this subplot. The show's nine-episode run gives a lot of room for the series to address this Sakaar mystery, but the challenge in doing so lies in its execution.

In order to not take away the spotlight from Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, the MCU series could ultimately reveal what Hulk is doing in space in a post-credits scene, potentially setting up a Bruce Banner-led future movie.

As for Hulk's past, it seems that Marvel is finally setting up the reveal that the Green Goliath had a son during his time away from Earth. The offspring in question could end up being Skaar, and this could have major ramifications for the larger MCU.

Marvel Comics recently announced a five-issue sequel to Greg Pak's famous "Planet Hulk" comic series this November, and this could be a major hint that the MCU will take inspiration from this storyline.

Whatever the case, it's safe to say that Hulk's MCU story is far from over, and the possibilities of where it will go are endless.

