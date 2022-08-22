She-Hulk’s Sakaar Twist Might’ve Already Been Spoiled by Marvel Comics

Bruce Banner's son, Skaar, has been rumored to be making an appearance in some capacity in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law since last year. Shortly after that report, rumors of a World War Hulk movie being in development appeared, making Skaar's inclusion make even more sense.

Fans have already seen a possible hint to Skaar through the Sakaar spaceship that appeared in the first episode of She-Hulk. Banner even told Jennifer that it was "probably trying to deliver a message" and that he'd "get to the bottom of that." Could this message involve an estranged child he had when he was stuck as the Hulk for over two years on Sakaar?

In surprisingly related news, in 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was promoted to Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, meaning that all key creative executives in film, television, and publishing would report directly to him and vice-versa. Since then, the comics division of Marvel has been far more persistent in including synergy with films.

So, it's funny how it seems its attempts at synergy with Marvel Studios may have inadvertently spoiled the reveal of Skaar in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Marvel Comics Spoils She-Hulk Through Synergy?

In the first week of August, Marvel announced that there would be a five-issue sequel to writer Greg Pak's famous "Planet Hulk" comic series releasing this November titled "Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker."

Pak will be returning to write this sequel series that will explore an alternate future of Sakaar taking place thousands of years in the future.

The timing of this comic announcement is interesting, considering it comes just before the release of She-Hulk on Disney+, which also seems to be prominently hinting at a Sakaar plot through the return of a ship from the junk planet.

However, this is far from the first time that Marvel has attempted synergy with Marvel Studios, such as giving Jane Foster another go as The Mighty Thor in anticipation of Thor: Love and Thunder, the announcement of another sequel series based on the comic book event "Secret Invasion," and a new writer for "Fantastic Four" with Reed Richards finally losing his beard after more than half a decade.

So, does this new return to Sakaar spoil Skaar's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Hulk Returns to Sakaar?

It seems inevitable now that Bruce Banner will return to Sakaar again in the MCU, where he was stuck as Hulk for more than two years and, during that time, likely had a son: Skaar. As time passes, it seems more and more likely that The Direct's previous report about Hulk's estranged son appearing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming to fruition.

Marvel wouldn't go out of their way to return Hulk to Sakaar in the comics if it wasn't going to have a more significant presence in the MCU, especially when it's likely that this new comic series will include Skaar as at least a supporting character, as he was conceived on Sakaar when Hulk was exiled from Earth.

As for Skaar's role in She-Hulk, it's still uncertain, but the first episode specifically went out of its way to have Bruce mention his intention to look into the mysterious Sakaar ship. So, there is clearly more planned for the Strongest Avenger in the future of the MCU.

For now, fans can continue watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, every Thursday on Disney+, to find out when and if Skaar will make his MCU debut.