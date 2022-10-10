Watch: She-Hulk Finale Trailer Teases Hulk’s Return

After years of sitting in the background, Hulk's corner of the MCU finally got its first time to shine since 2008's The Incredible Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Although Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters is obviously the star of this show, Mark Ruffalo popped up in the early episodes to help his cousin adjust to Hulk life.

Having appared in the premiere's origin story, Ruffalo showed up over the phone in the second installment to reveal he was jetting off into the depths of space aboard the Sakaarian spaceship that orignally caused the car crash that created She-Hulk.

With six episodes and two MCU hero cameos - Wong and Daredevil - having passed since then, fans are wondering whether Hulk will be back for the finale. Will viewers finally get the answers they're waiting for or will that be left for another MCU outing? A new promo may have unveiled the answer.

She-Hulk Promo Hints at Hulk's Finale Return

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law released a new promo on Twitter ahead of the finale that may be teasing Mark Ruffalo's Hulk return in the climactic Disney+ installment.

The promo primarily includes clips from last week's episode - which featured Charlie Cox's Daredevil return - but also features shots of Hulk aboard the Sakaarian spaceship, as was shown in Episode 2.

With Marvel Studios featuring clips of Hulk jetting off into space in a finale-oriented teaser, perhaps they may be teasing an imminent resolution to that storyline.

Will Hulk Return in the She-Hulk Finale?

There has already been plenty of evidence to indicate that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will return in the She-Hulk finale. For one, Abomination's Tim Roth teased that he filmed scenes with Ruffalo. As the two have yet to share the screen so far, this reunion ought to come in the finale, perhaps alongside a long-awaited rematch.

On a similar note, Titania's Jameela Jamil teased having worked with Ruffalo on She-Hulk and shared a picture of the two stars together - in which she wears an outift yet to be seen so far. Once again, these two have yet to share the screen in the Disney+ series, indicating they will somehow come to blows in the finale.

With Hulk having set course for Sakaar, his intergalactic mission may have opened the doors for a major Marvel character to show up in She-Hulk. The Direct exclusively revealed last year that Hulk's son Skaar will appear in the Disney+ series and the finale may offer that introduction.

After all, in Marvel Comics, Skaar was concieved during Hulk's time on Sakaar during the “Planet Hulk” storyline. Perhaps when Bruce Banner gets back to Earth he will be accompanied by his newfound son and ready to join the fight against Intelligencia, and maybe even Titania and Abomination.

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 13.