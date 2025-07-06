All 7 MCU Shows That Got Review Bombed

The MCU may be one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood history, but not all of its Disney+ shows have been immune to online backlash. Over the past few years, several MCU series have been targeted by review bombing campaigns and sudden waves of negative user reviews, often driven by agenda-based criticism rather than genuine quality concerns. These attacks have sparked debate about fan expectations, representation, and the role of social commentary in superhero storytelling.

Since the launch of Marvel Studios' Disney+ slate, many of its series have been met with intense online fan backlash, often in the form of review bombing across audience rating platforms like Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, and Metacritic.

This trend has grown more visible since 2022, with most shows receiving waves of artificially low scores within days or hours of release. While some of the criticism stems from specific dissatisfaction with creative choices, a significant portion has been fueled by targeted outrage, ranging from backlash over diverse casting to complaints rooted in racism, sexism, or resistance to progressive themes.

7 Review Bombed MCU Shows

Moon Knight

When Moon Knight premiered in April 2022, it became the target of review bombing on IMDb due to a brief but significant historical reference in the first episode.

The backlash centered on a line from Ethan Hawke's character, Arthur Harrow, who cited the Armenian Genocide alongside events like the Holocaust and Pol Pot's regime as atrocities that could have been prevented by the Egyptian goddess Ammit. This mention sparked outrage from some viewers, particularly those denying the Armenian Genocide, a historical event still officially unrecognized by the Turkish government.

One-star reviews flooded IMDb, with users calling the show "propaganda," accusing it of spreading "false historical information," and even labeling it "racist" for supposedly vilifying a nation.

Ms. Marvel

When Ms. Marvel debuted on Disney+ in June 2022, it was quickly review-bombed on IMDb, receiving a flood of one-star reviews that sharply contrasted with its overwhelmingly positive critical reception.

While some complaints focused on the show's younger tone and its deviation from Kamala Khan's comic book origin and abilities, many negative reviews revealed deeper prejudices. Some viewers criticized the series for being "woke," attacking its focus on a Pakistani-American Muslim teenager and accusing Marvel of prioritizing social issues over storytelling. Others expressed outrage over the show’s perceived lack of political commentary, particularly its failure to address the India-Pakistan conflict, with some warning that Marvel was at risk of alienating its Indian audience.

She-Hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was review-bombed on IMDb in August 2022, with a surge of one-star ratings, many submitted before the premiere even aired. The backlash came largely from older male viewers and was driven by the show's feminist themes and commentary on gender dynamics. Critics also attacked the series' adult tone, sex-positive marketing, and visual effects, calling it "woke" and "cringe."

Supporters, however, pointed out that much of the negativity appeared rooted in misogyny and was part of a broader pattern of targeting diverse Marvel projects. She-Hulk stood out at the time, holding the highest percentage of 1-star reviews on IMDb among all MCU Disney+ shows.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion was review-bombed shortly after its Disney+ premiere, disappointing many fans with uneven pacing, underdeveloped characters, and a lack of the suspense that made the original comic so beloved. Viewers criticized the overuse of fake-out deaths, an overpowered and unearned Super Skrull twist, and a CGI-heavy finale contradicting the show's intended grounded tone.

Others expressed frustration with perceived political messaging and changes to established Marvel lore, particularly involving the Skrulls. Combined with poor early critic reviews, the show quickly became the lowest-rated MCU series on Rotten Tomatoes.

Echo

Echo was review-bombed upon release, continuing the Disney+ MCU pattern, but this was a bit different as all episodes dropped on the same day.

While critics generally praised the series for its grounded storytelling and strong lead performance, some viewers criticized its short runtime, slower pace, and lack of major MCU tie-ins, despite Marvel labeling it a standalone "Spotlight" project.

Others appeared to be reacting to broader frustrations with the MCU or dismissing the series due to its Indigenous and female lead, echoing review-bombing trends seen with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along was review-bombed on IMDb shortly after its release, with a noticeable spike in 1-star ratings that dragged down its average score despite many positive reviews. Some negative reviewers called the show "woke," "childish," and "amateurish," with criticisms often targeting the writing and tone.

A significant portion of the backlash appeared to stem from the show's LGBTQIA+ representation, particularly Joe Locke's openly queer character and its focus on female leads. While genuine critiques exist, the flood of low scores once again suggests many were based on bias rather than objective criticism.

Ironheart

Ironheart faced review bombing even before its premiere, reflected in a low 32% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes that was later removed and has now settled at 53%. Shortly after its Disney+ release, the show was targeted again on IMDb, where it has been given a 3.5/10. Much of the negative feedback stems from internet trolls, often driven by bias against a show led by a Black female superhero.

While some viewers praised Dominique Thorne's performance and the show's attempt at a street-level superhero story, others criticized its pacing and felt the series lost momentum quickly. To those on the fence about watching Ironheart, Thorne told The Direct, "Get on the bandwagon. It's here. We're here."