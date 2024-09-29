Marvel Studios' final 2024 show, Agatha All Along, is the latest MCU project to fall victim to being review-bombed on IMDb.

Agatha All Along follows up WandaVision with a cast of largely returning characters, revisiting Kathryn Hahn's dark witch.

Upon arrival, it appeared Marvel had another solid hit on its hands. Critic commentary on Agatha All Along was highly supportive, and as of the end of September, it sits with an 83% average Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Agatha All Along is Review-Bombed on IMDB

After three episodes, Marvel fans noticed Agatha All Along being review-bombed on various websites, most notably IMDb.

While over 32% of its total 13,000 reviews gave the show a 10 out of 10, the next-highest rating in the list is a 1, with about 2,500 reviews (19% of total reviews) giving it the lowest score possible.

As of writing, the show sits at a 6.7 average rating.

IMDb

While only a few of the 1-star ratings have written reviews included, they comment on the series being "woke," "childish," and "amateurish" in terms of the writing specifically. This also includes commentary on Agatha being as bad, if not worse, than the lowest-quality projects that Marvel Studios has ever produced, especially on Disney+.

Why Is Agatha All Along Being Review-Bombed?

While, at least early on, Agatha All Along has had a fun and exciting story to tell, certain sects of the fandom appeared to be ready to bring it down as soon as it was announced.

Agatha All Along has already been labeled to be "the gayest project" in Marvel history, Joe Locke's Teen character is officially queer in the series, and on top of other themes promoting the LGBTQIA+ community, the prominence of an openly gay character, unfortunately, did not sit well with some fans.

Another comparable MCU project is 2021's Eternals, which was also widely review-bombed. This movie featured the MCU's first gay kiss featuring Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos, and once that information went public, IMDb saw a flood of negativity from viewers before the movie was even released.

Similarly to Ms. Marvel (read more about the Ms. Marvel review-bombing here), Agatha has multiple female characters front and center, which often has the anti-woke crowd and other similar factions up in arms.

Of course, not every MCU project is going to be a smash hit with every single Marvel fan watching, which is to be expected. This is especially true considering the vast range of genres, characters, themes, and plot points the MCU is known for including.

However, looking at Marvel's willingness to give all kinds of people the spotlight through these shows, fans have a responsibility to be honest and fair with their commentary. Not enjoying a show is one thing, but practices like this only hurt those fans with a passion for the characters and stories being highlighted.

New episodes of Agatha All Along debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. PT.