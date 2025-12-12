Avengers Doomsday Reportedly Planning Multiple Trailer Releases With Avatar

Disney and Marvel Studios reportedly created an unexpected release plan for Avengers: Doomsday with multiple trailers attached to screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Marvel blew the roof wide open when a report previously stated that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer would be released before 2025 ends, drumming up even more hype for the 2026 crossover movie. As anticipation for Doomsday grew, speculation became rampant about what to expect from the first footage of the MCU film, with various insiders chiming in. At one point, Doomsday's trailer was rumored to be released on December 11, but it didn't happen because Marvel Studios had other plans.

Entertainment insider Chris Gore of Film Threat shared in a report on December 5 that there are three interconnected trailers for Avengers: Doomsday, which will reportedly be released one per week over three weeks to encourage audiences to see Avatar: Fire and Ash multiple times.

After Doomsday's trailer did not release online on December 11, another insider, Cryptic Quality HD, pointed out that "Chris Gore was right," possibly indicating that Marvel Studios will likely move forward with their strategic release plan for the highly anticipated trailer by releasing it during Avatar 3 screenings.

Insider Daniel Richtman recently dropped an update about the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, noting that there will be "four" trailers instead of the initially reported three based on Gore's scoop.

Marvel

In November 2025, Marvel Studios reportedly created 30 different versions of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and this rumor about releasing three interconnected teasers appeared to have proved that claim.

Many have assumed that this release plan for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer would be global, not just limited to the United States. X user @KingSpyke_ pointed out in a post that there are already listings for the trailer in various countries, like Brazil, Korea, and Taiwan. This makes sense because a global release plan for the trailer would help Avatar 3 achieve its box office goals.

This is a bold yet strategic move for Disney and Marvel Studios, as it effectively hits two birds with one stone. This strategy helps Avatar: Fire and Ash succeed at the box office by encouraging viewers to watch the sequel numerous times to analyze the trailer, while sustaining the ongoing buzz for Doomsday (and the MCU in general) for several weeks.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday revolves around the heroes' efforts to prevent Doctor Doom's evil plan for the Multiverse from coming to fruition. The cast is headlined by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Patrick Stewart, and many more. Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why the Interconnected Trailer Plan for Avengers: Doomsday Is a Risk Worth Taking

Marvel

Disney and Marvel Studios' plan for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is a brilliant move, but there's a risk associated with this strategy due to the potential for leaks to spread like wildfire once the first wave of footage is released during early screenings. Still, it is worth taking because it has the potential to produce generational hype that would elevate the 2026 crossover movie like never before.

While there is always a chance that these trailers would be released online (at some point), seeing them on the biggest screen possible would serve as a preview of the feel and the vibe of Doomsday when it eventually arrives in theaters in December 2026.

Based on the rumor, there is a chance that these three (or four) interconnected trailers would each focus on a different character or team that has already been confirmed. Each footage would likely revolve around Doctor Doom, the returning X-Men, and the heroes from Earth-616, with whom fans are already familiar.

Similar to the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, these trailers could only showcase a montage of the heroes and Doctor Doom, possibly giving a sneak peek at their costumes, action sequences, and money shots to convince new and old MCU fans alike that Doomsday is a must-see Multiverse Saga event (read more about Avengers: Doomsday's box office potential here).