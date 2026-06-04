Supergirl Official Artwork Features Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Character

New official artwork for Supergirl features a character pulled straight from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The film is the second movie in the DC Universe, the rebooted slate James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering at DC Studios, and it reaches theaters on June 26. Bilquis Evely, the artist behind the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic that the movie adapts, created the artwork, which celebrates the alien faces Kara Zor-El meets on her journey through space. One of those faces should look very familiar to Star Wars fans.

The artwork appears on a metal print titled "Across the Galaxy," sold through the official DC Shop as part of a collection of Evely’s Supergirl pieces. It shows Kara, her young companion Ruthye Marye Knoll, and a cluster of alien passengers. Star Wars Centralized, a fan account run by a YouTuber who specializes in the franchise’s aliens, spotted that one of those aliens is Lexo Sooger, the star masseur of the casino city Canto Bight from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The resemblance is hard to miss once you catch it, and it leaves an obscure background figure parked in the middle of Supergirl’s official artwork.

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Lexo Sooger ranks among the most obscure characters in the whole franchise. He belongs to a species called the Dor Namethians, and he worked as the top masseur at Zord’s Spa and Bathhouse in Canto Bight. Sooger headlines "Hear Nothing, See Nothing, Say Nothing," a novella by Rae Carson in the 2017 anthology Canto Bight. That story digs into his hidden past as an assassin, a skill set he calls on after a gangster kidnaps his adopted human daughter.

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Interestingly, Sooger never made the final cut of The Last Jedi. His footage ended up in the film’s deleted scenes, so most viewers have never seen him at all. His recognition rests almost entirely on the Canto Bight book and the small group of fans who keep track of the franchise’s tiniest players. Evely’s Supergirl artwork now hands him a bigger platform than the movie he was actually filmed for.

How Did a Star Wars Alien Wind up on DC Art?

DC Studios and Lucasfilm haven’t said anything about how the overlap happened, so the cause is open to guesses. The simplest explanation could be a reference mix-up. Artists gather visual references for crowd and background characters constantly, and Sooger could have slipped into that pile, either on purpose or by accident.

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There is also a real chance the reference images came from an AI tool, which might have pulled the Canto Bight design without anyone realizing where it came from. A third option is a handoff error, where someone meant to send a brand-new alien design and forwarded the original Star Wars creature by mistake. It could also be a deliberate Easter egg by DC for all we know.

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Whatever the reason, Star Wars is no stranger to this kind of cross-franchise swap. George Lucas slipped three members of E.T.’s species into the Galactic Senate in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, a thank-you to Steven Spielberg after Spielberg loaded E.T. with Star Wars nods of his own. An alien crossing studio lines is hardly new ground here. The twist this time is the direction of the favor.

Star Wars

A DC movie borrowed a creature that Star Wars itself left on the cutting room floor, and Evely’s Supergirl print could end up putting Lexo Sooger in front of more people than he ever reached inside his own galaxy. Come June 26, when Supergirl flies into theatres, we'll know for sure if this Star Wars sequel trilogy character will at least make a small cameo in the film.