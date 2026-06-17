Supergirl 2026 Releases First Footage Of Its Star Wars Character

Supergirl unveiled the first official footage of an alien plucked straight from Star Wars' galaxy far, far away in action. Unlike Superman, which grounded David Corenswet's titular Kryptonian on Earth, this summer's Supergirl is taking Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El on a galactic adventure across the stars, where she will face alien threats, including one whose skin color has been changed from DC Comics. Beyond the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic storyline, which DC Studios is adapting, the sci-fi blockbuster appears to draw inspiration from franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars that bring together ragtag groups for high-stakes spacefaring mayhem.

DC Studios released a brand-new Supergirl featurette through U.K. cinema giant Odeon that spotlights the DCU blockbuster's alien creatures and unique worlds. One of the aliens spotlighted in Supergirl's latest promo will be very familiar to those who have closely followed the movie's recent merch and marketing (or keenly remember Star Wars' 2017 offering, Episode VIII - The Last Jedi.

DC Studios

The Star Wars alien in question that rather closely resembles the DCU's mystery lifeform is Lexo Sooger, who appeared in Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, during the movie's casino-themed Canto Bight scenes. The hunched alien is a former assassin and a star masseur at Zord's Spa and Bathhouse.

Lucasfilm

The comparisons between Supergirl's anonymous alien and The Last Jedi's star masseur emerged after a metal print was listed on the official DC shop with a creature that clearly resembled one from the Star Wars galaxy.

DC Studios

In response to viral posts about Supergirl "copying" Star Wars, DC Studios took action by removing merch featuring the alien days later, seemingly never to be seen again, as the "Across the Galaxy" metal print it featured on remains missing.

DC Studios / Lucasfilm

Director Craig Gillespie hinted in the Odeon-exclusive featurette that Supergirl visits "five planets" in the DCU flick, within which she will encounter "aliens from different places, and different languages." This Star Wars-esque alien is one of those, as, after Ruthye fails to communicate with it in English, Alcock's Kara-Zor-El gets its attention with a loud, shrieking sound.

It seems Eva Ridley's Ruthye, Supergirl's latest sidekick, will clash with the alien on what looks to be intergalactic public transport. It's unclear whether things will turn violent on the space bus, but Ruthye will be glad to have her Kryptonian companion by her side, regardless, when it comes to facing this towering alien.

DC Studios

Naturally, DC Studios hasn't acknowledged the similarities between this viral hunchback and The Last Jedi's Lexo Sooger, so it remains up to speculation whether this was an intentional homage or a hilarious coincidence.

DC Studios / Lucasfilm

Supergirl's Odeon-exclusive featurette that reveals the first footage of this new alien as it will appear in the movie can be seen below:

Recently, Supergirl's official Instagram account offered up a look at the Star Wars-esque alien animatronic, albeit seemingly from some kind of promotional event, not plucked from the DC Studios blockbuster as the featurette showcased.

DC Studios

Despite the major discussion surrounding Supergirl's Star Wars-like creature, it's tough to imagine it playing much more than a passing one in the summer flick.

DC Studios

Examining the creature's side profile only makes the similarities between the DCU and Star Wars aliens clearer, between their hunched postures, oddly shaped heads, and their general builds that highlight what's beneath the skin.

DC Studios / Lucasfilm

Supergirl is gliding its way into theaters on Friday, June 26, with Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Eve Ridley's Ruthye being joined by Jason Momoa's Lobo, Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills, and David Corenswet's Superman.

DC Studios Is Finally Opening Its Own Galaxy Far, Far Away

As part of the same Supergirl featurette, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn declared that "we are building the DC universe, not the DC planet." That promise makes Supergirl a vital part of the DCU puzzle, as it will be the first project to truly venture out into the stars and explore the blue brand's limitless potential.

So far, Superman and Creature Commandos have dove into many countries and cities across the DCU's Earth, while Peacemaker Season 2 briefly opened up the Multiverse as John Cena's Christopher Smith uncovered the DCU's darkest reality.

This summer, DC Studios is finally opening up the galaxy with Supergirl, which is promised to explore five planets and some of their inhabitants. That expansion will continue in August with HBO's Lanterns, although that has been described as much more terrestrial-based than one would expect for the Green Lantern Corps.

While Superman primarily kept its red boots grounded on Earth, it seems likely that James Gunn's in-production sequel, Man of Tomorrow, will expand its horizons into the stars as Lars Eidinger's Brainiac arrives to unleash chaos for all.