Moana 2026's Official Runtime Continues a 30-Year Disney Live-Action Remake Trend

2026's Moana remake runtime is following Disney tradition and breaking some records, too. Disney has been going bigger than ever on live-action remakes over the last decade, adapting the likes of The Lion King, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, and Snow White. Next up for the live-action treatment is Moana, coming to theaters this July, roughly ten years after the 2016 modern classic, while Disney reportedly develops the animated Moana 3 behind the scenes.

AMC Theatres revealed the official runtime for Disney's live-action remake of Moana ahead of its July 10 theatrical release. 2026's Moana will run for 120 minutes (2 hours), continuing a trend that began 30 years ago with 1996's 101 Dalmatians, Disney's live-action remakes increasing their runtimes over the originals, this time jumping up by 13 minutes from the 107-minute Moana (2016).

101 Dalmations : 79 mins - 103 mins (24 mins increase)

79 mins - 103 mins (24 mins increase) Alice in Wonderland : 75 mins - 108 mins (33 mins increase)

75 mins - 108 mins (33 mins increase) Cinderella : 74 mins - 106 mins (32 mins increase)

74 mins - 106 mins (32 mins increase) The Jungle Book : 78 mins - 106 mins (28 mins increase)

78 mins - 106 mins (28 mins increase) Beauty and the Beast : 84 mins - 129 mins (45 mins increase)

84 mins - 129 mins (45 mins increase) Dumbo : 64 mins - 112 mins (58 mins increase)

64 mins - 112 mins (58 mins increase) Aladdin : 90 mins - 128 mins (38 mins increase)

90 mins - 128 mins (38 mins increase) The Lion King : 88 mins - 118 mins (30 mins increase)

88 mins - 118 mins (30 mins increase) Lady and the Tramp : 76 mins - 104 mins (28 mins increase)

76 mins - 104 mins (28 mins increase) Mulan : 88 mins - 115 mins (27 mins increase)

88 mins - 115 mins (27 mins increase) Pinocchio : 88 mins - 105 mins (17 mins increase)

88 mins - 105 mins (17 mins increase) Peter Pan & Wendy : 77 mins - 109 mins (32 mins increase)

77 mins - 109 mins (32 mins increase) The Little Mermaid : 83 mins - 135 mins (52 mins increase)

83 mins - 135 mins (52 mins increase) Snow White : 83 mins - 109 mins (22 mins increase)

83 mins - 109 mins (22 mins increase) Lilo & Stitch : 85 mins - 108 mins (23 mins increase)

85 mins - 108 mins (23 mins increase) Moana: 107 mins - 120 mins (13 mins increase)

As this year's Moana continues Disney's trend of live-action remakes that significantly add to the animated original's runtime, the sea-faring adventure is breaking an unfortunate record: its 13-minute increase is the lowest yet. Still, that isn't stopping Disney from expanding some key Moana moments in the remake.

That isn't the only runtime record that 2026's live-action Moana remake is breaking, as its two-hour runtime is also the highest in the franchise, topping the 1 hour, 47 minutes of the 2016 original flick and the 1 hour, 40 minutes of its 2024 sequel that was almost a Disney+ show instead.

Why Is Disney's Live-Action Moana Longer Than the Original?

Disney

In the absence of much originality, as Disney's live-action remakes attempt to closely recreate the same narrative and characters in a different medium, slightly expanding the runtime is just one way to add a sprinkle of uniqueness.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to lead the musical charge for this year's Moana after sitting out the 2024 animated sequel. That exciting hire had many hopeful that Disney's live-action remake would add brand new songs, but the minimal runtime expansion, unfortunately, makes it doubtful that it will be the case.

Director Thomas Kail promised Polygon that his take on Moana will be packed with "tons of new dialogue, lots of new jokes," even though the narrative and characters' crux remains intact. The additional interactions between the lovable Polynesian icons are likely to account for most of the added runtime.