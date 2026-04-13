New Footage of Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals 1 Unexpected Upgrade for Tom Holland’s Suit

Something many fans have been looking forward to in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Peter Parker no longer being tied to Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. It's no secret that one of the most debated aspects of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU has been his reliance on Stark and his technology.

Even after his death, Parker depended on Stark's fabricator to make his new suits. However, with Doctor Strange's spell causing everyone to forget he existed, that connection was finally severed, leaving Parker to fend for himself. But an eagle-eyed fan recently spotted an IMAX screening of the Brand New Day trailer, which showed Tom Holland's Spider-Man keeping more of his upgrades than expected.

@MCUSpideyShots posted a short clip from an IMAX version of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, which showed "a little more of the edges" of the screen. The fan noticed that, from the perspective inside Peter's suit, his lenses had an active heads-up display.

Sony

In the clip, it appears information is flashing across the inside of Spider-Man's lenses, similar to how they functioned in the Jon Watts trilogy. What Peter is looking at in Brand New Day seems far less elaborate and detailed, with everything tinged with an orange hue.

Some fans expressed disappointment that Tom Holland's Peter Parker would still be depending on this sort of technology in his suit. However, like the comics, Parker is a genius in the MCU, having invented his iconic web-shooters, web formula, and the first version of his auto-adjusting lenses in his homemade suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Not to mention that, despite Strange wiping everyone's memories of him, Parker still had his old suits. No Way Home co-writer Chris McKenna proposed the idea that Peter "stashed away" some of his gadget-filled suits. It's possible he reengineered the Stark-made lenses and reintegrated them into newer suits over the years.

It's now only a question of which other upgrades Spider-Man kept and integrated into his suit in Brand New Day.

Other Spider-Man Suit Upgrades That Could Return

Spider-Tracer

The Spider-Tracer is indisputably Spider-Man's most iconic gadget from the comics, debuting as early as Amazing Spider-Man #11 in 1964. Thrown or launched from his web-shooters, they're typically attached to fleeing villains or goons to track down their hideout.

Sony Pictures

The only time Peter Parker used this device in live-action was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, when he attached one to Herman Schultz, aka Shocker. Of course, being developed by Stark, this simple tracer was upgraded into a tiny spider-bot that could position and hide itself on the target to avoid detection.

Marvel Comics

If Peter were to have recreated in Brand New Day, it'd no doubt be low-tech and even more accurate to the comics, with the superhero relying more on his good aim and the hope his target doesn't notice it.

Web Wings

Part of Spider-Man's costume since his inception, his web wings initially had no practical purpose for decades, being purely decorative. It wasn't until Tony Stark gave Peter Parker the Iron Spider suit in Amazing Spider-Man #529 during the Civil War event that they had a function: allowing him to glide through the air.

Sony Pictures

Not only would Homecoming give Peter these retractable web wings, but Far From Home would let him use them to soar through the air in his fight against Mysterio, with him also using them to great effect in No Way Home. If Peter were to add them to his suit in Brand New Day, it would match his more classic look perfectly and be low-tech enough for him to recreate it himself.

Spider-Signal

Debuting in the comics even earlier than the Spider-Tracer in Amazing Spider-Man #3, the Spider-Signal is one of Peter's admittedly sillier gadgets used to announce his arrival to criminals. Perhaps unwise, but it suited Spider-Man's brimming confidence and ego, especially early in her career as a superhero.

Sony Pictures

Seen plenty of times in cartoons, like the prematurely canceled The Spectacular Spider-Man, the Spider-Signal made its live-action appearance in the post-credit scene of Captain America: Civil War. Peter used it only briefly in Homecoming as a glorified user interface for him to peruse while tracking the Vulture and his crew.

Marvel Comics

However, it could have greater narrative use in Brand New Day, acting as a representation of him fully embracing Spider-Man, while neglecting his life as Peter Parker and using it as a calling card to intimidate his expanded gallery of villains.