James Gunn Confirms This DCU Hero’s Origins Will Be A ‘Huge Surprise’

James Gunn recently teased that one DCU hero's origins will be a huge surprise, if he ever gets to explore them on-screen. Gunn's newly-launched DCU is in full swing, with two TV series (Peacemaker and Creature Commandos) and a full-length film (Superman) under its belt. While much of this new DC world feels familiar for fans, one thing that Gunn has changed this time around has been a relative lack of origin stories. That is not to say he has not thought of them, though, for each and every hero in the canon.

According to James Gunn, there is one DCU hero whose origins will be a massive shock for fans; however, he does not know if he will ever have the time to explore them fully.

Speaking with Brandon Davis on The Morning After Pod, Gunn revealed that the backstory behind Sean Gunn's Weasel (as seen in Creature Commandos) is "a huge surprise."

He said that "there's more to Weasel's story," but he does not "know if [he] will ever be able to have time to tell [that] story:"

Gunn: "There's more to Weasel's story. I know where Weasel actually came from. I don't know just that. I know where he started." Davis: "When are we going to find out?" Gunn: "Maybe never. It is such a huge surprise where Weasel came from. I can't tell you. And I don't know if I will ever be able to have time to tell the story."

The only context fans have gotten behind the animalistic metahuman came during Creature Commandos Season 1, recounting the story of Weasel befriending a group of school-age kids, only to be accused of their murder after an accidental fire burns down their school. His specific origin story beyond that in the DCU remains unknown.

Gunn has shown aversion to origins in the DCU, telling the press before Superman's release that he does not need to dive into the Man of Steel's backstory, as that is one of the few overdone comic book movie moments.

It is unclear if Weasel falls into this bucket as well in the eyes of the DC Studios boss. However, given the character's relative anonymity among the general public, it seems unlikely that the Superman director views the character's origins as well-worn territory.

Weasel is expected to return in Creature Commandos' upcoming second season. The woodland creature-turned-government asset joined The Bride on the new Task Force M lineup to end Season 1. Weasel is voiced by Sean Gunn, James Gunn's brother, in the DCU. No release information for Creature Commandos Season 2 has been disclosed.

What Could Weasel's "Huge Surprise" Be in the DCU?

DC Studios

It is somewhat peculiar that James Gunn seems to have a huge surprise hidden in his back pocket, focused explicitly on Weasel.

Sure, the character has been a fan-favorite thanks to his appearances in The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos, but he is hardly the narrative goldmine that some other DC characters may be.

In the comics, Weasel was initially introduced as a serial killer who wore a costume resembling a weasel. Tormented by incroaching doubt and voices in his head, he, a teacher at the time, would go on to murder several associates before ending up in prison and joining the Suicide Squad.

During DC's New 52 initiative, the character was rebooted to be more animalistic, doing away with humanistic traits and going full anthropomorphic weasel (like he is seen as in the DCU). But again, there was no deeper story there with some major earth-shattering revelation.

So, what could James Gunn be hiding that is such a big deal? Was the character secretly some other well-known DC character before becoming Weasel? Do his origins connect to those of other animal-related DC heroes, such as Beast Boy or Animal Man?

Hopefully, the DC Studios boss gets the chance to explore his seemingly original Weasel origin story, so fans can get some clarity on what this 'huge surprise' could be.