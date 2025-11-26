Marvel Studios Celebrates Wicked For Good By Spotlighting 10 Iconic MCU Relationships

Ten of the MCU's biggest relationships took the spotlight, inspired by the release of Universal's Wicked: For Good. The movie adaptation of Act 2 of the Wicked Broadway musical is taking the world by storm after the first Wicked film broke countless box office records during its theatrical run in late 2024 and early 2025.

Marvel Entertainment shared a post celebrating 10 of the most important relationships in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the caption "Because I knew you...," this paid tribute to the hit song "For Good" from Wicked: For Good, which premiered in theaters on November 21.

These lyrics from "For Good" (one of many hit songs in the 2025 sequel playing now in theaters) reflect on Elphaba and Glinda's heartfelt relationship, as they sing to one another, "Because I knew you, I have been changed for good" to close out the chorus. The two leading characters acknowledge that they have had a profound impact on one another, which Marvel hopes to celebrate by highlighting its most notable friendships from the MCU's 17-year history.

10 MCU Relationships in Marvel Post Celebrating Wicked

Gamora & Nebula

Marvel Studios

Zoe Saldaña's Gamora and Karen Gillan's Nebula came into the MCU established as "sisters" in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, when they were introduced as daughters of the Mad Titan Thanos. They appeared in all three Guardians movies, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, their bond surviving and growing even after Gamora's shocking death in Infinity War.

While Nebula had things significantly worse under Thanos, she and Gamora both survived years of torture, both of them being genetically modified into elite killing machines. Gamora defected from Thanos more quickly than Nebula did, but once Nebula escaped, she and Gamora eventually moved past that dark period and found solace in each other as found family.

After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gamora gained a new understanding of everything Thanos put Nebula through, hoping to help her become more of a hero. Similar to what fans see in Wicked, the Gamora/Nebula relationship is one forged through fire and hardships, partially brought on by powerful outside forces.

Steve & Bucky

Marvel Studios

Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan joined the MCU together in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger as Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. Depicted as childhood friends, they went on to star in the entire Captain America trilogy alongside each other before concluding their story in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (which could change if Evans reportedly returns in Avengers: Doomsday).

Unlike Elphaba and Glinda, Steve and Bucky's relationship changed when Bucky returned to the MCU as the Winter Soldier, a HYDRA-controlled super-soldier/assassin. By the end of 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Cap had seemingly gotten through to his old friend after an intense duel, which started the path to ridding him of the programming Hydra implanted in his brain.

By the time they split in Endgame, fans had seen years of one of the closest friendships in the MCU, as both of them were there for each other "till the end of the line." Making each other better people at every turn, Bucky continued his life in the modern era and ensured that Steve's legacy lived on.

Natasha & Clint

Marvel Studios

Almost no relationship in MCU history is more celebrated than the one between Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton/Hawkeye. The two made appearances in Captain America: Civil War and three of the MCU's four Avengers movies, although their bonds stayed strong across the rest of the franchise as well.

Starting as enemies, Barton played a pivotal role in helping Romanoff defect from the Russians and reinvent herself as a SHIELD agent. Even when they were on opposite sides of the battle in Civil War, their friendship was unbreakable, especially considering that Nat eventually came over to Steve Rogers' side.

This friendship was etched in MCU history in Avengers: Endgame, when Romanoff sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone after fighting Barton to accomplish their mission. Barton continues fighting to protect everything his friend wanted in the world, keeping their ties alive long after her death.

Thor & Loki

Marvel Studios

Unlike the other pairs on this list, Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Tom Hiddleston's Loki can call themselves brothers, even though they are adopted. First teaming up in 2011's Thor, they have shared the screen in six MCU movies to date, all of them coming during the MCU's Infinity Saga.

Thor and Loki's relationship is one of the most complex in the MCU, as Loki spent a significant amount of time as a villain against Thor and the Avengers. Thankfully, he reformed himself over the years and eventually rebuilt the bonds he had with Thor, leading to their reconciliation and reunion by the end of Thor: Ragnarok.

Loki's death in Avengers: Infinity War marked an emotional turning point for their relationship, as it sent Thor down a path of vengeance. However, their journey together may not be quite over, as Hemsworth and Hiddleston are both confirmed to reprise their roles in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Carol & Maria

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel pulled back the curtain for Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, which included her friendship with Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau. While this movie marks their only collaboration in the MCU to date, the two actors displayed a friendship unlike anything else in MCU history.

In this film, Carol returns to Earth for the first time in six years, reuniting wth Maria as she tries to piece together her memories after being taken in by the Kree Empire. Maria reminded her of their time fighting together in the United States Air Force, and her young daughter Monica (who later worked with Carol in The Marvels) helped jog Carol's memory about how close they were as friends.

These two are comparable in some ways to Elphaba and Glinda, but they had no breaks in their relationship prior to Maria's tragic death early in the Multiverse Saga. Now, that relationship lives on through Carol and Monica as Carol works to get Monica back home from an alternate universe.

Steve & Tony

Marvel Studios

One of the MCU's most complicated relationships is exemplified by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, the leading heroes of the Infinity Saga. Iron Man and Captain America first teamed up in 2012's The Avengers, and they shared lead billing in all four Avengers movies, as well as 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Much like what Wicked fans saw with Elphaba and Glinda, Tony and Steve reluctantly united for the good of the world, serving as the driving forces of the Avengers. They even had a knock-down, drag-out fight with each other over the Sokovia Accords, but they put their differences aside after Thanos wiped out half of all life and saved the day in Avengers: Endgame.

Unlike what happened with Elphaba's "death" in Wicked: For Good, Avengers: Endgame left no doubt about what happened, as Tony Stark sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos in the final battle. Combined with Steve going back in time to live his life, their relationship ended on an emotional note as Steve saw his teammate and friend give his life to save the world.

Natasha & Yelena

Marvel Studios

2021's Black Widow marked a major "changing of the guard" moment in the MCU, introducing fans to Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova next to Natasha Romanoff. The duo teamed up for their only MCU appearance in this film, which detailed the history of their sisterly bond.

As Yelena joined the story, fans learned about her long-standing previous relationship with Nat, which dated back to their childhood, when they were raised together under the guidance of Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour's Alexei Shostakov. While the two spent years separated after Nat defected from the Russians, she and Yelena showed how close they still were, bickering like siblings but still keeping their bond tight.

After Natasha met her end in Avengers: Endgame, Yelena took the loss incredibly hard, even going after Clint Barton when she believed him to be responsible for Nat's death. Years later, she still holds Nat close to her heart, much like Wicked's Glinda does with her own friend.

Rocket & Groot

Marvel Studios

2014's Guardians of the Galaxy introduced the world to a team that many people were not familiar with, heavily featuring a mechanically enhanced raccoon and a talking tree. These two, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, joined forces in six movies together, becoming fan-favorites through their work in the Guardians trilogy.

Unlike the rest of the Guardians, Rocket and Groot worked closely together before the first movie began, already showing a rapport when fans see their first moments on Xandar. Rocket is also the only character who can understand Groot's language, instantly establishing a bond between them as they integrate with the rest of the group.

Fans saw Rocket's most emotional moments come alongside Groot, including when the original Groot died at the end of the original Guardians movie and when the second Groot turned to dust in Avengers: Infinity War. While the team's return to the MCU is still up in the air, Groot and Rocket are still one of the franchise's most memorable duos from the last decade and change.

Sam & Bucky

Marvel Television

Along with Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes, the MCU also dove deep into the budding bond between Bucky and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. Starring in five movies together and leading the charge in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this pair is one that fans revisit often in the MCU.

Due to Bucky being reintroduced in the modern day as a villain, Sam took a while to warm up to Steve Rogers' original best friend. Eventually, Sam and Bucky came together to continue Steve's legacy after he passed the shield to Sam, putting aside their differences to keep the world safe.

Sam and Bucky may not be on the best of terms heading into Avengers: Doomsday, putting them in a position similar to that of Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked. While this conflict is simply over the use of the Avengers team name, fans will be intrigued to find out how this impacts their roles in the next major MCU team-up movie.

Tony & Rhodey

Marvel Studos

The last friendship highlighted in Marvel's post started way back in the MCU's first movie, Iron Man, courtesy of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Terrence Howard's James Rhodes (replaced by Don Cheadle starting in Iron Man 2). The two worked alongside each other in eight MCU movies, helping kick off and close out the Infinity Saga together in their high-tech iron suits.

Tony and Rhodey's friendship is a complicated one, as Rhodey often has to rein in his billionaire counterpart when he starts letting things get out of hand. Even so, Tony is always loyal to the man known as the War Machine, as seen when he put forth all his efforts into helping Rhodey recover after the accident that paralyzed him in Captain America: Civil War.

The two stayed close until Tony's death in Endgame, with Rhodey standing front and center at his funeral (although it may not have been the real Rhodey). Again, like Elphaba and Glinda, though their friendship was not always smooth sailing, they remained loyal to each other until the end.