Wicked: For Good will feature 12 exciting songs in this year's sequel, some of which are brand-new creations for the big-screen adaptation. Last year's Wicked served as a faithful adaptation of the stage play's first act, with no brand-new or removed songs. When the sequel arrives on November 21, Elphaba's Cynthia Erivo and Glinda's Ariana Grande will deliver the big-screen musical fantasy adaptation of Wicked: For Good. For the most part, the full soundtrack can be predicted from looking at Wicked's Act 2, but Grande and Erivo have both confirmed they will perform original songs in For Good.

In For Good, moviegoers will see the lines blur closer into the tale of The Wizard of Oz, introducing Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, with some surprising connections to Wicked's characters. Returning for the sequel are Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero, Ethan Slater's Boq, Marissa Bode's Nessarose, Jef Goldblum's Wizard, Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible, and more. Beyond the returning cast members, fans are convinced Wicked 2 will feature Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz in a more prominent role.

Every Song Expected to Play in Wicked: For Good

No One Mourns the Wicked (Reprise)

Universal Pictures

Before moving into Wicked's Act 2 songs, the stage play opens with a short reprise of "No One Mourns the Wicked." Sung by the citizens of Oz, the iconic song's return reinforces that time has passed and shows how public perception has shifted against Elphaba after the first act's climax.

Thank Goodness

Universal Pictures

Wicked: For Good's first original song is expected to be "Thank Goodness," which will be sung by Ariana Grande's Glinda (now known as Glinda the Good) and Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible. Here, the people of Oz celebrate Glinda's engagement to Fiyero on a "day that is Wicked Witch-free."

The Wicked Witch of the East

Universal Pictures

"The Wicked Witch of the East" is a pivotal tune in setting up The Wizard of Oz, involving Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, Nessarose, and Boq. The scene reveals how Nessarose has become the dictator of Munchkin land, gained the Ruby Slippers that allow her to walk, and culminates with the creation of the Tin Man. This song was omitted from the stage play's cast album as it relies more on dialogue.

Wonderful

Universal Pictures

Next up, Elphaba will confront the Wizard and attempt to free his flying monkeys in a song from the archrivals, "Wonderful." Here, Jeff Goldblum's Wicked villain will also aim to change Elphaba's mind about Oz's animals and persuade her to join his side, which is, of course, unsuccessful.

I'm Not That Girl (Reprise)

Universal Pictures

Act 2 includes a short reprise of "I'm Not That Girl," an Elphaba solo from the first movie that explored her love for Fiyero. This brief reprise acts as a pivotal moment in Wicked: For Good, as Fiyero leaves Glinda for Elphaba.

As Long as You're Mine

Universal Pictures

Now finally together, "As Long as You're Mine" is sung by Elphaba and Fiyero as they profess their love for each other in the forest under threat of death.

No Good Deed

Universal Pictures

The song "No Good Deed" is Elphaba's final solo in the Wicked stageplay, as she casts a spell to save Fiyero, who had just given himself up to save her, which had the unfortunate consequence of turning him into a major Wizard of Oz icon.

March of the Witch Hunters

Universal Pictures

"March of the Witch Hunters" is an ensemble sung by Boq and the citizens of Oz, with the Wicked munchkin blaming Elphaba for his becoming the Tin Man. This song also debuts the Cowardly Lion, who appeared in last year's Wicked.

For Good

Universal Pictures

The Wicked sequel gets its title from its penultimate song, "For Good," in which Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Elphaba share a duet. The titular tune is one of Wicked's most emotional, acting as their final goodbye before Elphaba flees Oz while they declare how they changed each other, for good.

Finale

Universal Pictures

Wicked's "Finale" is sung by Elphaba, Glinda, and an ensemble, circling back to where the first movie began, with the Ozians celebrating the Wicked Witch's death. That said, this comes with a shocking twist: Elphaba isn't dead after all and is leaving Oz with Fiyero to begin a new life together.

Girl in the Bubble

Universal Pictures

Wicked: For Good is expected to feature a new Glinda song called "Girl in the Bubble," written by composer Stephen Schwartz. Ariana Grande hinted to Variety that it comes as a "pivotal moment in Glinda's journey" and "shows a side of her we've never seen before," highlighting a change that happens offstage:

"It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life."

Original Elphaba Song

Universal Pictures

Ariana Grande isn't the only one who will deliver a new song in Wicked: For Good, as Cynthia Erivo told Variety that she co-wrote a currently-unnamed original for the sequel, during filming of which, "The entire crew was in tears."