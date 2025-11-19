Wicked 2 For Good Popcorn Bucket Guide & Photos (AMC, Regal & Cinemark)

Wicked: For Good has a variety of popcorn buckets and other merchandise coming to theaters around the world. Universal will soon complete its two-part Wicked movie adaptation, with For Good arriving in theaters imminently. Adapting the second act of the beloved tale, the 2025 sequel will finally intersect with Dorothy's adventure in The Wizard of Oz while closing out things for Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda, along with characters like Boq, Fiyero, Nessarose, Madame Morrible, and, of course, Jeff Goldblum's Wizard himself.

Last year, theater giants around the world took full advantage of the Wonderful World of Oz to offer a range of Wicked popcorn buckets and collectibles. From the Witch Hat Cup to the Lantern Popcorn Container, moviegoers had plenty of ways to spend and enjoy their snacks and drinks for the first installment.

Now, Wicked: For Good has stepped things up a level with even more popcorn buckets and celebratory collectibles on offer...

AMC Is Stealing the Show in Wicked: For Good Popcorn Buckets

AMC has pulled back the curtain on its Wicked: For Good merch offering and is stealing the show with three themed popcorn buckets for eager collectors.

The star of its line-up comes in the limited edition Emerald City popcorn bucket, which recreates the capital city of Oz in gorgeous green detail upon a Wicked plynthe (the back of which holds the all-important snacks).

AMC

Behind the spectacular sights of the Emerald City is a container capable of holding all the kernels in Oz. This bucket ought to be retailing from $45 to $50 based on its price at Cinemark, although AMC has yet to assign a dollar value.

AMC

Moviegoers who pick up the bubble popcorn collectible will "Glow Like Glinda" with a light-up recreation of her magical means of travel.

AMC

The magical spellbook, the Grimmerie, is at the heart of Wicked, and its popcorn tin replica calls for snackers to "Cast Out Hunger." This Grimmerie may be filled with more kernels than spells, but the inside still appears to have some writing.

AMC

AMC will be offering the Emerald City Snack Pack, which includes a large popcorn, held in a tin coated with the For Good poster, and two large drinks and candies.

Coca-Cola looks to have special offerings for Wicked, such as Glinda's Goodness with its "sweet, sparkling mix of strawberry, grape, and classic Sprite." Meanwhile, the Wicked Witch offers a "bold, tangy blend of lime and grape Fanta with a mischievous and daringly delicious twist."

AMC

AMC also calls for Wicked fans to "Unite with Your Favorites," as each Elphaba and Glinda has their own Grippr cups with toppers and popcorn tins with a unique, colored design highlighting their silhouettes.

AMC

Those catching For Good in 3D starting Wednesday, November 19, while supplies last, will even get special green or pink glasses with the Wicked logo.

AMC

If Wicked: For Good's concession stand offerings weren't enough, AMC is also holding a "Magical Mementos Sweeps" giveaway until Sunday, November 23. The lucky winners will take home a prop replica of Elphaba's witch hat, Glinda's bubble crown, and earrings to remember the experience forever.

AMC

Cinemark Has a Wicked: For Good Range to Offer

Theater giant Cinemark took to Instagram to unveil its seven-item range of Wicked: For Good concession stand merch that is available now in time for the musical's much-anticipated curtain call on Friday, November 21.

Excitingly, those attending Cinemark screens won't have to miss out on AMC's Emerald City skyline container, which comes with an XL popcorn for $47.95.

However, they will also be able to collect two different XL-worthy buckets for $34.95 each, commemorating Glinda and Elphaba as they overlook the Emerald City with their respective color palettes.

Those whose favorite Wicked icon is not played by Ariana Grande or Cynthia Erivo are still in luck, thanks to the 13 oz. popcorn tin. The design spotlights the Yellow Brick Road, Elphaba, Glinda, and the three characters who will also accompany Dorothy on her journey - the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion.

Getting thirsty after all those sweet or salty kernels? Cinemark has moviegoers covered with an Elphaba tumbler for $16.50 and 32 oz. Glinda cup for $7.75.

Those eager to get cozy for Wicked 2's 2 hours, 18 minutes runtime can do so under a $25 blanket that splits the focus between the two magical icons. And diehard fans who want to wear the experience on their chest over the coming holiday season will find T-shirts available for $19.95 as well.

Cinemark

Regal's Wicked 2 Musical Popcorn Bucket Is Gorgeous

Regal has its own Wicked: For Good range coming to its 408+ locations across the U.S., headlined by its popcorn-holding music box. Elphaba and Glinda link arms and dance before the mirror at the center of the unique music box that will also hold plenty of kernels to enjoy across Wicked 2.

Regal

While both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stole fans' hearts in Wicked, most fans have a favorite among the two. They can show that off to their fellow moviegoers at Regal, as both Elphaba and Glinda have a collector combo featuring a colorful popcorn tin and light-up cup.

Regal

Glinda's bubbly combo abandons the dark greens of the Wicked Witch of the West in favor of bright pinks, vibrant flowers, and colorful butterflies.

Regal

Beyond the snack-friendly options at Regal, collectors will be covered through Funko POPs and plushies featuring key characters. For those who leave Wicked: For Good, still singing its 12-song soundtrack, will also find a vinyl version up for purchase at Regal, if streaming it online isn't quite enough.

Wicked: For Good Has 2 International-Exclusive Buckets

Wicked: For Good has more stunning popcorn buckets that, sadly, won't be available to U.S. moviegoers. For one, Vue in the U.K., and both Village and Event Cinemas in Australia are offering a Hot Air Balloon container.

Vue

Eager U.S. collectors looking to acquire the Emerald Balloon will have to turn to online auction sites and other means of importing the collectible, which is currently showing no signs of coming to domestic theaters.