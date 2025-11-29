Wicked For Good’s Ending Just Revised the Musical With 5 Major Changes

Wicked: For Good's finale differs slightly from the musical's original ending. The world was first introduced to the Wizard of Oz reimagining via Gregory Maguire's novel in 1995, which Stephen Schwartz then adapted into the hit Broadway musical in 2003. With the first Wicked film closely adhering to the musical's structure, fans eagerly anticipated how the sequel would adapt the story's second half and famous ending.

Heading into the second half, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) has been misled by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and labeled the notorious Wicked Witch of the West. Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) has become an important figurehead in Oz, but still struggles with her lack of real magic.

As a brief overview of Wicked's original ending, the story sees Elphaba trap Dorothy in her castle as she tries to recover the red ruby shoes of her sister, Nessa, who was killed in the tornado that brought Dorothy to Oz (but was secretly orchestrated by Madame Morrible). Realizing she has to surrender, Elphaba and Glinda reunite and share a heartfelt goodbye song, 'For Good'. Elphaba then proceeds to "melt" under Dorothy's bucket of water and appears to have died. Although later it is revealed that Elphaba successfully faked her death and flees Oz with Fiyero.

As it turns out, Wicked: For Good stays close to this story throughout. However, it makes a few key changes that could change how some view the end of Elphaba and Glinda's stories.

How Wicked: For Good Changes The Musical's Ending

Animals Return to Oz

Universal Pictures

One of the social changes that Elphaba staunchly opposes throughout Wicked is the oppression of animals, which, up until a certain point, were treated as equals in Oz. Due to a rise in abuse and caging of animals (particularly from the Wizard), their magic had started to wane, causing them to lose their abilities to talk and start to flee Oz in fear of persecution.

After Elphaba's demise and with Glinda in charge of Oz, she decides to honor her friend's plight and welcome animals back into Oz. In the musical, there is very little time spent on showing what Glinda does in the aftermath of Elphaba's death, but the movie makes a slight change to show how the Good Witch upholds her friend's legacy.

The Grimmerie

Universal Pictures

Before Elphaba sacrifices herself, she gifts Glinda the Grimmerie, the magic book of spells. Throughout Wicked, it's established that the Grimmerie can only be used by a true witch, which is why the Wizard (who possesses no real magic) is unable to read it. Glinda herself has had problems accessing magic in the story, but in the final moments of Wicked: For Good, the Grimmerie is shown opening for her.

There are many interpretations of why this may be, but a common one is that the Grimmerie recognizes Glinda as a "true" witch, finally, thanks to her actions. Ariana Grande told the Shut Up Evan podcast that she believes the Grimmerie opens for Glinda because "her magic at the end is earned," and her "true goodness" allows her to get magic by the end of the movie:

Ariana Grande: "I love it so much because I do believe that her magic at the end is earned. I think in this film, she’s actually propelled into having a higher consciousness into not just sort of sitting with this fake facade. As each traumatic event takes place over the course of this film, it’s propelling her to her true goodness. You learn from trauma, you learn from grief. You have no choice. In the end the reward is that much greater, she does get her magic."

Does Glinda Know Elphaba Is Alive?

Universal Pictures

In the original musical, Fiyero tells Elphaba that Glinda can't know she's still alive because it would be "too dangerous," and the two flee the Emerald City, leaving Glinda to mourn for her friend. Wicked: For Good continues this reasoning, although a reprise at the end of the film could hint that Glinda knows deep down Elphaba made it out.

In the final moments, as Elphaba and Fiyero journey away from Oz, Glinda and Elphaba share a short reprise of 'For Good' in their indepenent scenes. At one point, Elphaba turns in Glinda's direction to sing her part, which coincides with the moment the Grimmerie opens for Glinda back in the Emerald City.

While it may simply be a director's choice, this, along with the knowing smile that Elphaba wears, seems to imply that Glinda has some subconscious knowledge that her friend is alive. Adding to that theory is that when the Grimmerie opens for Glinda, it lands on a page with two hands, presumably a reflection of 'For Good's' lyric "like a handprint on my heart." This is being interpreted as another subtle message to Glinda that Elphaba lives on.

Where do Fiyero and Elphaba Go?

Universal Pictures

While it's established in the Wicked musical that Elphaba and Fiyero leave the Emerald City, it's unclear where they go next. Wicked: For Good gives a small hint of their next adventure, showing the duo walking into a desolate desert, beyond the lush fields and borders of Oz.

Director Jon M. Chu revealed to Entertainment Weekly that they wanted this to represent "possibility" and for it to be a positive outlook for Fiyero and Elphaba's futures as they explore the unknown:

Jon M. Chu: "We explored versions of that desert that were a lot darker and scarier — like walking into your fears. But I think it is not dead space, it's possibility. No one has explored that horizon because everyone's too scared. So I wanted it to feel like they get to walk off into the sunset and determine what's next for themselves."

Recreating the Wicked Poster

Universal Pictures

Another subtle change to Wicked's ending in Wicked: For Good is only made possible through movie magic.

The final scene of the film is a flashback to a happier time, when Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Nessa, and Boq were relaxing in the fields outside Shiz together. The final moment sees Elphaba and Glinda recall this memory, reflecting on a pure moment in their friendship. The final frame shows Glinda leaning over to whisper in Elphaba's ear, a clear recreation of the famous Wicked poster.

Due to the constraints of a musical, this flashback couldn't be seen in the stage show, but Wicked: For Good manages to leave audiences on a heartfelt note about Elphaba and Glinda's friendship, whilst also providing an Easter egg for fans with the poster recreation.