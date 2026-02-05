Stormlight Archives Apple TV Series Is Coming, But It Has 1 Big Challenge To Overcome

While the Stormlight Archive franchise received an exciting update about its future with the confirmation of an Apple TV+ series, it still faces a major challenge before it cements its arrival. The fan-favorite literary universe is created by Brandon Sanderson, an author best known for the Mistborn series and The Stormlight Archive. In January 2026, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported that Apple TV+ had closed a deal to acquire the rights to the Cosmere books, with The Stormlight Archive stories set to be adapted into a series. The news is a huge development for longtime fans (especially after the huge setback in 2024), but it presents a challenging situation ahead of its debut.

Alongside the confirmation that Apple TV+ is developing on-screen projects for the Cosmere universe, the report also revealed that Sanderson will control adaptations, with him described as the "architect" of the franchise. However, a major challenge the series faces is casting, as the characters' races are crucial to the story and world-building on Roshar (the planet where the series primarily takes place).

It's also worth noting that there isn't an exact real-world equivalent for many of the races in the fantasy book. For example, Sanderson previously described Shallan (one of the key characters) as being half-Irish, half-Japanese. Moreover, a majority of the characters are from an in-universe race called the Alethi, described in the series as an Asian-Hawaiian and East-Indian adjacent (Filipino) race.

In April 2020, Sanderson previously said (via Arcanum) that he is "generally going to be against" altering the race of major characters, especially those important to him, such as the main Alethi actors being Asian. The author also previously noted that he is eyeing Dave Bautista for Dalinar and Alex Landi for Adolin.

Back in December 2025, Sanderson provided a significant update about the Mistborn and Stormlight projects, confirming that they are in the "very early" stages of "Step Four," meaning that they are in the "Script" phase based on what he said during 2024's newsletter.

Every Possible Casting for the Main Characters of 'The Stormlight Archive'

Kaladin Stormblessed

Kaladin (Art by zirael_art) / Luke Pasqualino

Kaladin Stormblessed is a dark-eyed Alethi man who serves as one of the major protagonists in The Stormlight Archive series. He receives the nickname "Stormblessed" due to his supernatural luck in battle. However, his luck ran out after he was betrayed by an Alethi general he served under, leaving Kaladin enslaved at the beginning of the first Stormlight book.

Canadian actor Avan Jogia, known for his roles in Orphan Black: Echoes and Ghost Wars, could be a prime candidate to play Kaladin in the Apple TV+ series, mainly because many believe that he is a physical match to the role and for his capability of handling the character's intense and emotional depth due to his previous roles.

Meanwhile, another potential casting is British actor Luke Pasqualino. Based on his role as the swordsman D'Artagnan in The Musketeers, some fans claimed that he has a naturally brooding look that can be quite fitting for a role like Kaladin.

Shallan Davar

Shallan (Art by Michael Whelan) / Ceara Coveney

Another main character in The Stormlight Archive is Shallan Davar, a young woman from Jah Keved and the late Brightlord Lin Davar's daughter. She is an incredibly intelligent Lightweaver whose primary goal is to become the ward of the famous heretic scholar, Jasnah Kholin.

As one of the book's most psychologically complex and polarizing characters, casting for Shallan might end up being a challenging one. Still, there are actresses who could fit the bill, namely Annalise Basso and Ceara Coveney.

Shallan is known as a slim, pale-skinned woman with a youthful, scholarly look, and someone like Annalise Basso would be perfect for that role. Basso also excels at portraying vulnerable, intelligent characters with multiple emotional layers, which is perfect for Shallan's duality.

Meanwhile, Ceara Coveney recently made headlines by portraying Elayne Trakand in Prime Video's Wheel of Time, and she proved in that series that she can portray a complex character like Shallan. Coveney brilliantly played a character who was clever, politically savvy, and emotionally complex, making her a fan-favorite choice for Shallan.

Dalinar Kholin

Dalinar (Art By Randy Vargas) / Dave Bautista

Dalinar Kholin is an Alethi high prince and uncle to the king of Alethkar, Elhokar Kholin. Dalinar was formerly a ruthless warrior who went by the title, The Blackthorn, and he conquered multiple kingdoms alongside his brother Gavilar. At the beginning of the Stormlight Archives, Dalinar is no longer the bloodthirsty warrior he once was, but is now a more thoughtful leader who challenges the ideas of the society around him.

The casting for this character is significant because Dalinar is crucial to the grand narrative of The Stormlight Archive and the Cosmere, which means an A-list star could be in the cards for this role.

The Stormlight Archive author Brandon Sanderson previously said in May 2019 that he wanted Dave Bautista to play the role, mainly because of his ability to convey both a terrifying warrior and a wise leader. The author also pointed out that Bautista was his pick because of his big-time performances in past movies.

If Bautista is unavailable, another top pick could be Shogun star Hiroyuki Sanada, as he exudes an inherently regal vibe and projects a much larger presence that is perfect for someone like Dalinar. The fact that he is 65 years old places him within Dalinar's age range in the books.

Adolin Kholin

Adolin (Art by Exmakina) / Alex Landi

Adolin Kholin is a light-eyed Alethi prince known for being one of the best swordsmen and duelists in Alethkar. Adolin has a strong sense of morality and is surprisingly down-to-earth, given his upbringing as the Blackthorn's son. He is a crucial friend to both Kaladin and Shallan.

As a charismatic and likable high prince, casting for the role should be easy, but there are fans who already have target actors in mind for Adolin in the upcoming series.

Alex Landi, known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Fire Island, perfectly captures Adolin's heartthrob prince vibe, making him a fitting candidate to become a charming lead with emotional depth. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Last Airbender actor Dallas Liu is another prime candidate, thanks to his youthful energy and proven ability to portray compelling protagonists.

Jasnah Kholin

Jasnah (Art by jessichenliu) / Elodie Yung

In the world of The Stormlight Archive, Jasnah Kholin is considered one of the intellectually formidable characters. As the princess of Alethkar, she is a renowned scholar and historian, and later a Knight Radiant in the Elsecaller order.

Given her experience in playing an expert combatant and vulnerable character like Elektra in Daredevil, Elodie Yung is at the top of fans' wish list because she excels at portraying no-nonsense women with hidden depths who can instantly kill enemies swiftly, like Jasnah.

Another possible casting choice is Adria Arjona, who is fresh from her stint as Bix Caleen in Andor. She has consistently shone in portraying intelligent, composed women who can handle marketing emotions with subtlety, making her a fitting candidate to play Jasnah.

Navani Kholin

Navani (Art by blacksalander) / Ming-Na Wen

Navani Kholin is an influential figure in The Stormlight Archive and a high-ranking Alethi light-eye, often considered the Queen Mother of Alethkar. The character is in her mid-to-late 50s in the book, and fans believe two actresses could portray the role: Ming-Na Wen and Sandra Oh.

Ming-Na Wen already proved that she can play relentless and cunning women who can exhibit quiet power by being an expert combatant, as evidenced by her roles as Agent Melinda May in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett. This instantly makes her the top choice to play someone like Navani Kholin.

Elsewhere, Canadian-Korean actress Sandra Oh could also fit the bill, mainly because of her professional intensity in playing brilliant, driven women, traits similar to those of Navani.

Sylphrena

Syl (Art By Ina Wong) / Karen Fukuhara

Sylphrena is a central supporting character in The Stormlight Archive who is a sentient honorspren who grants Kaladin access to Stormlight-fueled powers. She is a glowing, blue-white entity who exudes a playful, upbeat vibe whenever she appears in the story.

Actresses like Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) and Moana star Auliʻi Cravalho are considered prime candidates to play Sylphrena due to their youthful vibe and ability to showcase child-like playfulness. The fact that both stars can also handle emotional depth in their performances is a sure win.

Another wildcard is rising star Momona Tamada, known for her breakout role in The Baby-Sitters Club, and she could end up becoming the fresh face to play Slyphrena to add to her already-impressive resume. Tamada's innocence, combined with her child-like mischief, can make her an excellent choice to play a moral compass-adjacent character like Sylphrena.

Torol Sadeas

Sadeas (Art By Marie Seeberger) / Benicio Del Toro

Torol Sadeas is the main big bad of the early books of The Stormlight Archive, and a bigger-name actor is expected to be in the cards when it comes to casting the character. For the uninitiated, Torol is the Highprince of the Sadeas princedom and a Shardbearer. Following the death of King Gavilar, Sadeas now frequently but heads with Dalinar over how to run the kingdom of Alethkar.

Actors Benicio del Toro and Benedict Wong could be the ones to bring Torol to life in the Apple TV+ series, mainly due to their experience in playing such compelling villains in the past.

Benicio del Toro is a master at bringing charismatic, manipulative, and intelligent villains to life, which fits Torol's menacing and cunning strategist vibe. Meanwhile, Benedict Wong is known for portraying pragmatic power-players who can unleash his hidden ruthlessness when the time comes, which is quite fitting for a villain like Torol, who thrives on betrayal.

Wit / Hoid

Wit (Art by howardlyonart) / Tom Hiddleston

Wit is an enigmatic and beloved character of the Cosmere known for being a sharp-tongued advisor whose primary role is to deliver no-nonsense insults, mockery, and uncomfortable truths.

While the character has primarily appeared in the Stormlight Archives by the identity Wit, his true name is Hoid, and the character's past is foundational to the events of Sanderson's entire Cosmere. Hoid has appeared in varying fashions in all of Sanderson's Cosmere novels, so whoever plays Hoid would likely also have a role in Apple's Mistborn movies as well.

At the top of the list of actors who can excel at playing an extremely versatile character like Wit, who effortlessly delivers sarcastic humor and playful lines, are Loki star Tom Hiddleston and Doctor Who mainstay David Tennant.

Hiddleston has already proven that he can be a witty villain who can hide his vulnerability and activate it with ease during powerful scenes, while Tennant's stint in Jessica Jones and Doctor Who showed that he has the ability to deliver manic energy and rapid-fire banter if the script warrants it.