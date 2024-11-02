Who Is Jacobi Jupe? 4 Things To Know About Before Apple TV Actor - Wiki Bio Details

After the launch of Apple TV+'s Before, fans want to learn more about 11-year-old actor Jacobi Jupe.

Before is a psychological thriller miniseries created by Sarah Thorp. It features performances by Billy Crystal, Judith Light, and Rosie Perez.

Jacobi stars as Noah, a mysterious young client in the life of a recently widowed child psychologist who finds himself drawn back into unresolved elements of his own past. The series premiered on October 25 on Apple TV+, joining Slow Horses Season 4 and its full cast on the streamer.

Meet Jacobi Jupe - Biography Details

Is Jacobi Noah Jupe's Brother?

Yes, Jacobi Jupe is the younger brother of actor Noah Jupe, known for his roles in films like A Quiet Place and Honey Boy.

Their mother, Katy Cavanagh, is a well-known British actress best recognized for her role as Julie Carp on the long-running British soap Coronation Street. She portrayed Julie from 2008 to 2015, and her character became a fan favorite for her lively and compassionate personality.

Katy Cavanagh’s third child, Jacobi, was born in 2013 and has a bright future in Hollywood productions.

Jacobi Jupe Previously Starred in Peter Pan & Wendy

Jacobi gained attention for his role as Michael Darling in Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), where he brought warmth and curiosity to the beloved character (read more about the Rotten Tomatoes score controversy of Peter Pan & Wendy).

His past work also includes a notable role in the series Britannia, where he portrayed Cyrus across eight episodes in 2021, further showcasing his talent in historical drama.

Jacobi also appeared in Tom Jones and is set to star in the upcoming series Before alongside Billy Crystal, highlighting his versatility as he continues building a dynamic career in television and film.

Jacobi Didn't Know Billy Crystal That Well While Filming Apple TV+'s Before

Jacobi reflected (via CBR) on how his unfamiliarity with Billy Crystal (who plays Eli) contributed to the authentic dynamic between their characters in Apple TV+’s Before.

Jupe shared, "We met eight days before the first day of shooting," adding that it was "really good" as his character Noah "just appears at [Eli's] doorstep:"

"We met eight days before the first day of shooting. We rehearsed once, so we saw each other about four or five times before we started shooting. A lot of those times were very brief, so we barely knew each other. I had obviously seen him in movies, but I didn't know him well, but that's really good for this because Noah just appears at his doorstep, scratching weird carvings into his door until his fingers have gone bloody. That's not something a normal child is going to do. They don't know each other, so it was good for us to not have really known each other that well."

Jacobi Will Next Star in Hamnet

Jacobi is set to portray Hamnet Shakespeare in the upcoming film adaptation of Hamnet, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and based on Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel.

The story delves into the emotional impact of young Hamnet’s tragic death on his family, focusing on his mother, Agnes, and her complex relationship with her husband, William Shakespeare.

Jupe will join a star-studded cast that includes Paul Mescal as Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as Agnes. Mescal is starring in 2024's Gladiator 2, which recently received many positive reviews.

This highly anticipated adaptation promises to bring O’Farrell’s lyrical, moving story to life, capturing the family’s struggles with grief and the artistic legacy that follows.

Before is streaming on Apple TV+.