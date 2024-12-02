Before Apple TV+ Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Showrunner

After debuting back in October, Before got a potential Season 2 update from its showrunner.

Before hit Apple TV+ on October 25, telling the story of a child psychologist, Eli (played by Billy Crystal), whose next client seems to have a mysterious tie to his past.

The show's first season came and went without any mention of a potential follow-up, but that could change as the streamer heads toward the end of the year.

Before

Despite being branded as a limited series for Season 1, Before showrunner Sarah Thorp hinted at a potential Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series.

Speaking with Fangoria, Thorp would not deny the existence of a second season, cryptically teasing, "You never know" when asked about Season 2:

"(laughs) You never know. But I mean, listen, we had such a good time doing it that I just really hope that audiences enjoy it as much as we did."

"I loved working with Billy [Crystal], and working with Eric [Roth]," Thorpe continued, adding a "we'll see" about show's future:

"I mean, I wouldn't say it's a nice clean package, but it is a limited series, so it does have a beginning, middle, and end. I don't know what the future holds. I loved writing this character, I loved working with Billy [Crystal], and working with Eric [Roth], and this particular genre was a lot of fun. So, we'll see."

In the weeks since its initial release on Apple TV+, the streamer has remained quiet on any potential Season 2, news, but that is not to say it will never come down.

Will Before Season 2 Happen?

With no official confirmation of Before Season 2 as of yet — despite how enthusiastic showrunner Sarah Thorpe would be about tackling another entry into the streaming thriller series.

As mentioned by Thorpe in her conversation with Fangoria, Season 1 does not end in a "nice clean package," leaving the door open for more stories to be told in that universe.

Ultimately, whether a second season of the series happens or not will come down to how Season 1 performs on Apple TV+ and if the streamer sees enough demand to warrant greenlighting anything further.

As of writing (about partway through Season 1's run), the series has managed to maintain the goodwill of its initial premiere.

Despite middling ratings on review aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes (32%) and IMDb (5.2/10), the series has maintained a strong position on the platform's top 10.

The latest episode (Episode 7) peaked at the number four spot on the U.S.'s top 10 ranking, meaning people are continuing to watch the series even seven episodes in (via Flixpatrol).

If the show continues this sort of momentum as it rounds out its first season, the series feels likely for a Season 2 renewal, bringing back Billy Crystal's child therapist Eli and the show's child star Jacobi Jupe for a second season.

Before Season 1 continues on Apple TV+ with new episodes dropping every Friday.