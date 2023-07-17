Disney+ Announces Amazing Spider-Man 2 Streaming Release Date

The Disney+ release date for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was officially announced.

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man sequel - along with a few other web-headed epics - couldn't join Disney's streaming service for a long time, as the distribution rights (owned by Sony Pictures) have been tied up elsewhere.

However, fans got a glimmer of hope earlier this year when, a handful of Spidey's big-screen adventures came to Disney+, with the promise that others were "expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year."

While no specific timing was given, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was amongst these promised titles to come sometime before the calendar turned.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Heads to Disney+

Marvel

Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 officially has a release date for its U.S. Disney+ debut.

According to Fandom's Eric Goldman, Garfield's wall-crawling sequel will hit the service on Friday, August 11.

Goldman shared the release date in a tweet alongside the mention that the films will join "the first Andrew Garfield movie, which is already there:"

"'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' will be available on Disney+ in the US for the first time on August 11, joining the first Andrew Garfield movie, which is already there."

This comes mere months after several other Sony Pictures Spider-Man films hit the service, including The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

What's Missing From Disney+'s Spider-Man Collection?

Now that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is headed for its Disney+ debut, there are only a few titles to feature Marvel's web-slinger that are not on the streaming platform.

The most prominent of these has to be Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The beloved animated film just received a big-screen sequel and is considered one of the best comic book movies of all time.

Sony Pictures will ultimately decide if this animated blockbuster could ever swing its way onto Disney+, but Disney would be smart to try and broker some sort of deal with Sony to get Into the Spider-Verse and its sequels onto the platform.

After The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the next most likely Spidey titles to make the Disney+ jump are Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the other two Tom Holland Spider-Man films, Far From Home and No Way Home.

All three of these Spider-Man or Spidey-adjacent movies have yet to grave the US Disney+ catalog. But with Venom and Spider-Man: Homecoming on the platform, it feels like only a matter of time before this trio also joins the Disney+ library.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on Friday, August 11.