How to Watch Spider-Man Movies on Disney+ In the United States

Following a ground-breaking deal between Disney and Sony, the Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland will be coming to Disney+ in the near future. That addition has already started in some parts of the world as Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man: Homecoming join the streaming service in the UK and Ireland.

There's currently no news on when these new arrivals will come to Disney+ across the rest of the world. Disney has also yet to offer any indication of when Sony's remaining Marvel movies - Spider-Man 3, Far From Home, No Way Home, Into the Spider-Verse, Venom, Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius - will come to the streaming service.

As fans await the worldwide release of Sony's Spider-Man movies on Disney+, there is one method by which subscribers will be able to watch these new additions in the United States and in other select regions.

Can You Watch Spider-Man Movies on US Disney+?

Marvel

Disney+ subscribers worldwide will be able to view the five Spider-Man movies coming to the UK through the use of a VPN. VPN services can be installed on a computer, phone, tablet, and many other devices to change the location of a user's network in order to view content in other regions.

A variety of VPN services are available online, including NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark, all of which require a monthly subscription. A limited number of free VPN services are also available, but they do often tend to be less reliable and occasionally unsafe, so it's always important to research properly before choosing a service.

There are different methods required to set up a VPN service on different devices, but once a VPN is installed, users can select the UK as their chosen location and then ought to be able to view the content included in the region. On top of the five Spider-Man movies coming on June 17, the UK also has access to the Star library, which comes with a large amount of content unavailable in the US.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man: Homecoming are all now available on Disney+ in the UK.

When Will Spider-Man Movies Come to US Disney+?

Streaming deals are always in flux; the biggest blockbusters are constantly jumping between services. The nature of streaming makes it tough to predict when Sony's Spider-Man movies will be coming to Disney+ in the United States. With five Spider-Man films coming to the service in the UK, and Tom Hardy's Venom just recently arriving in Japan, updates for other regions may follow soon.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy only just arrived on Peacock in the US this month; The Amazing Spider-Man currently sits on Netflix; Homecoming, Venom, and Let There Be Carnage can be found on Starz. With so many commitments currently in place, it may be some time before those deals expire, allowing Sony to bring its Marvel projects to Disney+.

Until Disney has an official update to offer on the status of Spider-Man on Disney+ in the US, subscribers can take advantage of a VPN to view those films, which are now all streaming in the UK.