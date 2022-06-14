Disney+ Releases 5 Spider-Man Movies This Week In UK

The situation surrounding Spider-Man on the big screen has always been a complicated one due to Sony's ownership of the film rights. Between studio interference, directorial departures, failed reboots, and a historic deal that almost fell apart, the road to the blockbuster crossover of Spider-Man: No Way Home was certainly a long one.

With Tom Holland's Spider-Man now firmly entangled in the MCU as Sony and Disney's deal continues, fans have been wondering for some time when the web-slinger and his movies will be coming to Disney+. After all, the Spider-Man movies and The Incredible Hulk are the only MCU entries absent from the streaming service due to rights issues.

Sony currently has a number of deals in play to bring the wall-crawler to various streaming services. One deal allowed for Sony's Marvel projects to come to Netflix, while another sets them up for arrival on Disney+, which will begin with the studio's 2022 film slate.

Now, that deal appears to be getting underway as Disney+ begins to add Spider-Man movies in the UK.

When are the Spider-Man Movies Coming to Disney+?

Marvel

An official press release issued by Disney confirmed five of Sony's Spider-Man movies are coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland this month. The update marks the first step forward with Sony and Disney's deal to bring its Marvel properties to Disney+ this year.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man: Homecoming will be added to Disney+ in the region on Friday, June 17. All five of the new additions are currently streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland - on top of Spider-Man 3 which was excluded from this press release.

What Does Spider-Man's Disney+ Future Look Like?

With Sony's Spider-Man movies on the way to Disney+ in the UK, the streaming service's MCU library is one step closer to finally being complete. The omissions from the update are Spider-Man 3, Far From Home, No Way Home, Venom, Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, most of which ought to follow in the coming months and years once current streaming deals come to an end.

In terms of when the Spider-Man movies will be added to Disney+ in North America, there has yet to be an official comment on a release window. The UK marks the first region to begin adding Sony's properties to Disney+, and more will likely begin to quickly follow in the not too distant future.

With Disney and Sony beginning to tighten their bond even closer, perhaps Spider-Man will soon become even more closely integrated into the MCU. Marvel Studios is currently developing Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an animated series that will explore the early days of Tom Holland's hero, bringing the web-slinger to Disney+ original content for the first time.

