Spider-Man: No Way Home's Disney+ Release: New Report Gives Promising Update

A new update from Sony offered clues on when Spider-Man: No Way Home might come to Disney+.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has undeniably drawn more attention and discussion than any other Marvel movie post-Avengers: Endgame. But unfortunately, as the wall-crawler rights at tied up at Sony while Marvel Studios only produces the MCU's Spider-Man movies, it's one of few in the franchise absent from Disney+.

However, a deal between Sony and Disney opened the doors to its Spider-Man-related movies coming to the House of Mouse's streamer, which has become known as the hub for Marvel content across the MCU, animated series, and even the old Fox movies.

Sony Confirms Even More Movies Coming to Disney+

Marvel

Disney+ recently announced Tom Hardy's Venom and five Spider-Man movies, including Tom Holland's Homecoming, will come to the streaming service on Friday, May 12. However, neither Far From Home nor No Way Home was given an official release date as their streaming rights remain entangled elsewhere.

As part of the announcement - which came with a trailer featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield - Sony issued a press release that offered an update hinting at when No Way Home could finally come to Disney+.

As part of the update, the studio - that holds the film rights to Spider-Man and all his related Marvel characters - confirmed more movies and shows from the Sony Pictures library are expected to come to Disney+ in the US "later this year:"

"Additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year."

A similar situation recently happened internationally, as the Sam Raimi trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Homecoming all came to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland in June 2022, to later be followed by Far From Home in November.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Disney+ Release Prediction

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already streaming on Starz, and has been since July 2022. The flick just squeezed into Sony Pictures' Pay 1 partnership with Starz which expired at the end of 2021, giving the service exclusive streaming rights to all its movies after the regular VOD window concludes.

In 2022, Sony began a replacement Pay 1 partnership with Netflix for all movies released that year and beyond. As of now, No Way Home isn't expected to come to Netflix given it released in December just before the new Pay 1 partnership began - although the movie is available on the service in limited regions.

In a deal announced in April 2021, Disney and Sony agreed to make Disney+ the post-Pay 1 home for its Marvel projects released from 2022 to 2026 in the US. In other words, once Sony's Spider-Man movies and spin-offs will go from theaters to VOD to Netflix and eventually land on Disney+.

That deal also allowed for a number of titles to come to Disney+, as fans just saw with several Spider-Man movies. With No Way Home having released in 2021 before the post-Pay 1 deal officially began, it places among these library titles.

The only of Sony's Marvel movies still absent from Disney+ after May 12 will be Far From Home, No Way Home, Venom 2, Morbius, and Into the Spider-Verse. With Sony promising more additions from its library will come to Disney+ later this year, at least a few of these will come to the streamer in the months that follow.

Given Far From Home followed these same five Spider-Man movies onto Disney+ five months later in the UK and Ireland, it ought to arrive in late 2023. But with more time now passed since No Way Home's release and the Pay 1 window closing, it will likely follow suit in coming to Disney+ in late 2023.