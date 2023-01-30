Netflix Adds Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut In Multiple Regions

While Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't available on Netflix in every country worldwide, fans can work past certain obstacles to see the MCU threequel and its extended cut on the streamer.

In late summer of 2022, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios brought No Way Home back into the spotlight with "The More Fun Stuff Version" of the film, adding just over 11 minutes of footage to the record-breaking MCU threequel. But since both cuts first and foremost are distributed by Sony Pictures, they didn't automatically head right to Disney+ following their theatrical runs.

No Way Home was made available in certain countries on Netflix like India and Singapore last summer, though the film has since disappeared from the service in several territories.

No Way Home Extended Cut Hits Netflix

Netflix added Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended cut, known as "The More Fun Stuff Version," to the streaming service in Hong Kong, India, and Indonesia.

The longer version of No Way Home joins the original theatrical release of the film that was previously available in these countries beforehand.

Netflix

While both cuts aren't on Netflix worldwide, subscribers in other countries can use a VPN to access the service in those territories and watch both No Way Home and the extended cut that way.

VPN services can be installed on a computer, phone, tablet, or other electronic devices, and there are a number of different companies that viewers can use with a monthly subscription.

Additionally, the threequel is streaming on Starz for subscribers, and it's available for purchase through other digital media outlets like iTunes and Amazon.

For physical media enthusiasts, No Way Home has its own Blu-ray disc for purchase.

When Will Spider-Man: No Way Home Stream Worldwide?

Streaming rights get complicated, especially when studios agree to deals for their projects to release on multiple streamers throughout those projects' post-theatrical life. In 2021, Sony inked deals with Netflix and Disney+ that would potentially allow its future Marvel movies to release on both streamers at different points.

Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn't have a set streaming release date on Netflix or Disney+. However, analysts expect it to be available on Disney+ by early 2024 at the latest.

When all is said and done, it could still be a couple of years until No Way Home and its extended cut comes to a service across all corners of the world, which many are hoping for with this movie still being the crown jewel of the Multiverse Saga. This also comes as viewers wait for more news on where Tom Holland's Spider-Man will come back into play in later movies after his threequel put him down an entirely new path as the web-slinger.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and "The More Fun Stuff Version" are now available in certain countries to stream on Netflix and Starz, and they are available to purchase wherever movies are sold physically and digitally.