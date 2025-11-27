Stranger Things 5 Replaced Tinsley Price as Holly, And Now the Actress Has Quit Acting

Netflix replaced Stranger Things' Holly Wheeler actresses, Anniston and Tinsley Price, for Season 5, leading them to call it quits with acting. For Stranger Things' first four seasons, acting duties for Mike and Nancy's younger sister, Holly Wheeler, were shared by twins Anniston and Tinsley Price. As Netflix's supernatural epic begins its final season, Holly has stepped into a much bigger role now that she is older, and with that, has become the Price twins' recasting.

The 13-year-old Prices were replaced by 14-year-old Nell Fisher, who has acting credits in Bookworm, My Life Is Murder, and Evil Dead Rise. The Duffer Brothers haven't confirmed why Holly was recast for Season 5, but an explanation may lie in a surprising career twist for Anniston and Tinsley Price.

Netflix

The identical twins have been sharing Holly since Stranger Things began in 2016, but, in time for Season 5, the duo have quit acting. When asked on Instagram why they left Hollywood behind, the twins confessed, "It's a long story."

Fishers and the Prices recently took to Instagram with a cross-post clip of Holly from Season 1. The new actress made known in the caption that she feels "so lucky to take on this role" in time for the show's climax:

"This kid. These girls. So lucky to take on this role. Annie. Tinsley. Nell. Holly. If you haven’t watched Stranger Things S1 for a while, it’s worth rewatching. It’s a beautiful season."

Regardless, the Prices don't seem to be carrying any bitterness toward their replacement, as they responded to the clip on Instagram, saying, "Can't wait to see where you take our girl, Holly:"

"We loved this scene! Can't wait to see where you take our girl, Holly. We know it's going to be amazing!"

Fans will see plenty of Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, which is streaming now on Netflix, with the final releases coming on December 25 and 31.

Why Did Holly Get Recast from Tinsley & Anniston Price to Nell Fisher?

Netflix

It's unclear whether their recasting in Stranger Things 5 led the Prices to quit acting, or if that decision prompted Netflix to seek a replacement. As they don't seem to be carrying any hard feelings toward the show or Nell Fisher, at least not publicly, it seems more likely that the latter is the case, if the events are related.

Due to Holly's expanded role in Stranger Things 5, the Duffer Brothers may also have been eager to commit to just one actress playing her. Of course, choosing just one of the Price twins would have been no easy task, and one that could have strained relationships, perhaps making a recast the only fair call.

As there were over three years between Season 4 wrapping filming in September 2021 and Season 5 beginning in January 2024, much of the once-teenage cast has aged considerably, leading to its year-and-a-half time jump.

The studio could have wanted to keep Holly's visible aging more in line with the other stars by casting a slightly older actress. Regardless, that decision remains moderately confusing, as Holly should really only be 10 years old in Season 5.