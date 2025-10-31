Stranger Things Season 5 Character Ages Confirmed: How Old The Kids & Others Are

After confirming a massive time skip since the last season, the Stranger Things Season 5 cast has been aged up for the show's final episodes. Millie Bobby Brown and the rest of the Stranger Things kids have grown up before viewers' eyes. The show's final batch of episodes, due to kick off this November, will mark the end of this nearly 10-year journey for its young stars, as characters like Will, Mike, Eleven, and Dustin spend their summer fighting the hordes of the Upside Down.

Still not much is known about Stranger Things' upcoming final episode; however, one thing that has been revealed is a year-and-a-half time skip between this and the previous season. This 18-month jump was confirmed in a recent synopsis for the series, claiming its events take place over the summer of 1987.

The show itself kicked off with Season 1 in 1983, with every subsequent season taking place roughly a year after the previous one. Season 2 was '84, Season 3 '85, Season 4 '86, and Season 5 '87. Thanks to this information, fans can extrapolate just how old every character in the hit Netflix series will be when it reaches its climactic end.

Stranger Things Season 5 (stylized as Stranger Things 5) comes to Netflix on Wednesday, November 26. The final season of the hit sci-fi series follows the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, as the otherworldly Upside Down breaches containment, bringing the demonic armies of this underworld-esque plane to the streets of this sleepy Midwest town.

What Is Every Character's Age In Stranger Things 5?

Eleven

Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown's super-powered teen Eleven will be roughly 16 years old by the time Stranger Things Season 5 takes place. She started the series as a mere pre-teen (somewhere around 12) when she was discovered by Mike and co following the disappearance of their friend Will.

Since Season 1, she has become a fully-fledged member of the adventuring party, exploring the depths of the Upside Down while reconciling with her role as the subject of extensive government experimentation.

Mike

Netflix

Standing alongside Eleven as one of Stranger Things' teenage leads is Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler. Like Eleven (and the rest of the Stranger Things kids), Mike will be 16 during Season 5. Mike is the mop-topped leader of the Hawkins DnD party, while also growing to be the full-fledged boyfriend of the super-powered Eleven.

Mike has been through a lot in the show's four-season run to this point, losing and then finding his missing friend, fighting the demonic forces of the Upside Down, and, of course, finding love along the way.

Dustin

Netflix

Perhaps the most widely loved character among the Stranger Things cast, Dustin (played by LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy star Gaten Matarazzo), will also be 16 years old during the events of Stranger Things' fifth and final season.

So far, Dustin has mostly been seen as the pluckiest of the show's teenage cast, but that could all change in Season 5. According to Matarazzo, his character will undergo "intense grief" in the new batch of episodes. Who will he be grieving? That remains to be seen.

Lucas

Netflix

Speaking of grief, Caleb McLaughlin's Lucas could also be dealing with some complicated moments of mourning in the upcoming new season of Stranger Things. Fans of the series will remember that last season left his girlfriend, Max, in a coma, with it unclear whether or not she will wake up.

Like his fellow on-screen classmates, Lucas will be 16 in the show's final episodes, after debuting all the way back in Season 1 as a 'twinkle in his eye' 11 or 12-year-old.

Will

Netflix

Even though Noah Schnapp's Will Byers is only 16, the character has been burdened with the weight of adulthood at an early age. Will was the one who initiated the entire ordeal involving the mysterious Upside Down, which began when he was kidnapped in Season 1.

The character will grapple with some challenging narrative fodder in Season 5, including rumors of a potential romance for him (or lack thereof), as well as facing the revelation that his disappearance all those years ago may have been for a very sinister reason.

Max

Netflix

Before Sadie Sink brings to life her mystery character in next year's Spider-Man 4, she will return as Max in Stranger Things Season 5. Max is still technically the newest addition to the show's central teenage cast, making her debut all the way back in Season 2.

She, too, will be 16 years old in Season 5, although fans may not get much of her. Max was put into a coma after her face-to-face Kate Bush-soundtracked clash with the villainous Vecna in Season 4. Stranger Things 5 trailers have teased that she will remain bedridden for at least some of the show's final few episodes.

Steve

Netflix

Joe Keery's Steve Harrington is technically the oldest of the younger Stranger Things cast. Having been introduced as a high school junior back in Season 1, Steve graduated at the end of Season 3 and has been working odd jobs around Hawkins since then.

By the time Season 5 rolls around, the once-prom king is now 20 years old, once again taking up arms against the forces of the Upside Down alongside his teenage pals.

Nancy

Netflix

Nancy Wheeler (played by Natalia Dyer) is 19 years old in Season 5. She is a year younger than Steve Harrington, having graduated from Hawkins High between the third and fourth seasons of the hit series.

Nancy is the older sister of Finn Wolfhard's Mike and is now trying to make a name for herself after high school, taking a job at the local paper as a stepping stone to a potential career in print journalism.

Jonathan

Netflix

Another character from Nancy's class at school is Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers. Jonathan is the 19-year-old older brother of Noah Schnapp's Will, who will do anything to keep his family safe.

Jonathan and Nancy have been dating for several years by the time Season 5 rolls around, and he is working as a photojournalist at the same paper as Nancy during the summer after high school.

Robin

Netflix

Another young adult character among the Stranger Things Season 5 cast is Maya Hawke's Robin. First introduced as Steve Harrington's coworker at Soops Ahoy in the Hawkins Mall, Maya is also around 19 years old, having attended school with Steve, Nancy, and Jonathan.

Robin is a no-nonsense character who speaks her mind, providing some emotional gut checks for characters like Steve over the years.

Erica

Netflix

Over the years, Erica (played by Priah Ferguson) has become an increasingly prominent member of the Stranger Things cast. She is roughly 12 years old in Stranger Things 5.

Erica is the younger sister of Caleb McLaughlin's Lucas, who, herself, had a significant moment recently as she headed off to Middle School for the first time.

Holly

Netflix

Perhaps Stranger Things' best example of seeing a character grow up before our eyes, Holly Wheeler has grown from a literal infant into a full-fledged child over the course of the hit series.

The youngest of the Wheeler children, Holly, is around 10 years old during the events of the show's final season.

Hopper

Netflix

David Harbour is back in Stranger Things Season 5 as Jim Hopper, the local Hawkins sheriff and adoptive father of Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. His exact age is unclear in the show's canon, but it is assumed he is somewhere in his late 40s during the final batch of episodes.

Hopper will have his biggest challenge yet in Stranger Things 5, as he takes on the forces of the Upside Down, all while trying to keep his dear Eleven/Jane out of harm's way.

Joyce

Netflix

Joyce Byers (played by Winona Ryder) is another of the show's primary adult characters, being the mother of Will, the young boy who went missing all those years ago during Stranger Things Season 1. In Season 5, she is thought to be in her 40s, looking middle-aged, but not yet nearing retirement age.

There have been teases of a potential wedding for Joyce in the show's last few episodes, as she seeks a second chance at romance after her first marriage fell apart and her next boyfriend, Bob, was torn to shreds by Demodogs.