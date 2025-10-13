Star Wars Unveils New Name for the Death Star (And It's Not Great)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past confirmed the Death Star's new name, and it's perfect. The new LEGO Disney+ special that follows the story of a Force Builder named Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo) who accidentally recreated reality using the Cornerstone, meaning that some heroes become villains while the usual foes turn into good guys. The reality-altering event didn't just change some of the iconic characters from the galaxy far, far away, but it also transformed the franchise's most dangerous killing weapon: the Death Star.

While the LEGO Special's Death Star role as a killing weapon in the overarching story remains the same, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past gave it an entirely different name while also serving as a backdrop to one of the Disney+ special's thrilling action sequences.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past Episode 1 confirmed that the Death Star in this alternative universe is called Battle Ball, a giant superweapon built into a LEGO diorama shape.

The premiere pulled back the curtain on this new Death Star's origin, with Darth Rey confirming that the Battle Ball is a weapon designed by Darth Jyn Erso (a twisted version of Felicity Jones' protagonist from Rogue One) as "a way to bring the Alliance to its knees" after Darth Dev's death.

The Battle Ball's design is seemingly inspired by LEGO's UCS Death Star set, which consists of over 9,000 pieces and has 38 minifigures.

Darth Rey and Darth Jyn Erso are trying to convince Sig into choosing a planet to destroy by using the Battle Ball, but they are interrupted by the arrival of Sergo aboard the Dark Falcon, who attacked the space station.

Episode 1 also showcased an impressive chase sequence as the different Sith Lords try to chase down Sig and his allies inside the Battle Ball, featuring encounters between Darth Rey and Darth Bob, Darth Rose Tico and Sig, and the surprise inclusion of Landolorian and Grogu shifting alliances to join Sig and the heroes.

In the end, the Battle Ball was eventually destroyed by Sergo by paying homage to what Luke Skywalker did in Star Wars: A New Hope.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past serves as the sequel series to LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. The four-part series has a star-studded cast, headlined by Gaten Matarazzo, Ashley Eckstein, Ahmed Best, Kelly Marie Tran, Sam Witwer, James Arnold Taylor, and Cameron Monaghan (who plays Cal Kestis in his first Star Wars TV debut on Disney+).

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past premiered on Disney+ on September 19, 2025.

Why The Death Star In LEGO Star Wars Stands Out

While the four-part mini-series is not canon and the superweapon's presence is minimal, the Death Star's new name in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past stands out since it managed to enhance the stakes of the Disney+ special while having a meta nod to the real LEGO Death Star sets in its special diorama-inspired chase sequence.

Although one would argue that the Battle Ball is a hilarious name, it still fits the LEGO special's lighthearted and kid-friendly approach, making the Death Star less sinister yet still somewhat dangerous in the grand scheme of things.

Darth Fisto's revelation that the Battle Ball’s secondary missiles are malfunctioning slightly diminishes the superweapon’s threat, playfully reinforcing its resemblance to a child’s unfinished LEGO creation.

More so, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past Episode 1's confirmation that the Battle Ball has the same weakness as the Death Star continues to prove that this giant killing weapon is as vulnerable as its counterpart, making it seem that the Sith's secret artillery is a flawed creation even in an alternate universe.