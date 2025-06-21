Stranger Things Season 5 Announces Its Historic Release Plan

Stranger Things Season 5 has already made headlines with its unorthodox three-part release schedule. But apparently, that wasn't the only twist Netflix planned for the final season's debut.

As announced by Netflix's Tudum, Season 5 of Stranger Things will make Netflix history with its unprecedented release time in addition to its binge-model-breaking schedule. According to the streamer, each of the series' three new volumes will drop at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, a first-ever release time for a Netflix marquee episodic series.

While Season 4 of the hit sci-fi streaming drama was the first to break the show's traditional Netflix mold with a two-volume release in 2022, Season 5's surprising primetime viewing slot is in addition to a three-volume drop, each of which takes place either on or near a major U.S. holiday. For instance, Episodes 1-4 premiere on November 26 (the day before Thanksgiving), followed by Episodes 5-7 on Christmas Day, and the finale airing on New Year's Eve.

Stranger Things Season 5's Release Time Explained

While binge-watching is often too strong a temptation to resist, TV fans have long argued for a more traditional viewing schedule, particularly for major shows and series. The wait between episodes can generate interest and anticipation, while a full-season drop means even the best storytelling can be too quickly consumed and forgotten.

While Netflix and Stranger Things appear to be embracing this philosophy for the final season, dropping new episodes on major holidays raised a few eyebrows and even complaints (along with this shared criticism for the Season 5 trailer). However, this new viewing time, coupled with the show's release schedule, suggests the streamer wants to make Season 5 a viewing event as much as possible.

Despite the demands of those calendar dates, there's no doubt Netflix subscribers will carve out time to catch new episodes when they drop, and due to the nature of these holidays, there's a good chance they won't be watching alone. True to Stranger Things' retro inspiration, families and friends will likely gather around their TVs together to see what happens in Hawkins, Indiana.

It's also worth noting the series is unlikely to have much streaming competition on these dates, which could generate further attention and engagement. Furthermore, thanks to its new 8 p.m. ET release slot, the finale has the potential to dominate social media and viewership on New Year's Eve.

Regardless of how it plays out, Stranger Things Season 5's historic release times and dates will be a fascinating experiment in streaming and one worth watching.

