Gen V Confirms How Andre Died as a Hero In Season 2 Episode 2

With the premiere of Gen V Season 2, audiences learned how the character Andre Anderson died in the story. This plot point came after the tragic and sudden death of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre in Season 1.

Following the actor's unexpected passing from a motorcycle accident in March 2024, just as production on Season 2 was starting, it was confirmed by Gen V's producing team that the original plans for the second season would be re-worked, rather than have Andre recast.

Season 2, Episode 1 first gives a vague explanation of Andre's death — communicated to both Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) and audiences when Cate reads Jordan Li's (London Thor/Derek Luh) mind and hears the moment of his death. There are some vague wooshes of energy, likely related to Andre's magnetism powers, and screams for him to stop.

At the end of the episode, Jordan goes into more detail. Andre believed that Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) escaping the Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center was "proof that there was a way out."

He hatched a plan to get Jordan and Emma Meyer (Lizzie Broadway) out with him (as Marie had already escaped by that point). But, the metal pipe he had planned to use was walled off. Andre instead tried to use his powers on a giant steel door, but his powers were not strong enough to open it. Despite this, he kept trying, until he dropped and died.

It is not until Gen V Season 2, Episode 2 ("Justice Never Forgets"), though, that Marie and audiences learn there is actually a bit more to the story.

How Andre Got Killed Trying to Escape Elmira In Gen V

When Marie eventually returns to Godolkin University, she meets with the new dean named Cipher (Hamish Linklater).

While he is cagey on the details of who exactly he is, the students who had spent time in Elmira recognized him from there. Given that he was there, he had more insight to share on just how Andre died — insight he was very eager to share with Marie.

It turns out that both Andre and his father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), had a neural condition that worsened the more they use their powers.

Cipher explains that Andre would get symptoms like tremors and migraines, and that he likely knew what would happen when he tried to move the steel door. When Jordan later finds out, they come to a similar conclusion, likening the escape attempt to suicide.

It remains unclear why the otherwise extremely cagey and suspicious Cipher was so eager to share this information with Marie — especially since he later discusses the condition with Polarity, indicating that he is telling the truth.

