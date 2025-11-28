Disney+ Just Brought Back Marvel's White Tiger — 8 Months After His MCU Death

Marvel's White Tiger officially returned to Disney+ screens, albeit in a much blockier form than fans might remember. Eight months after the character’s tragic live-action demise in Daredevil: Born Again, the White Tiger mantle found new life in the animated special LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) prepares for a gritty passing of the torch, this new LEGO adventure offers a lighthearted celebration of the hero's legacy as part of a surprisingly furry team-up.

Released on November 14 on Disney+, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails takes a break from the Multiverse Saga's high stakes to focus on a mystical, and distinctly feline, threat.

Disney+

In Part 2 of the special, Earth's Mightiest Heroes find themselves overwhelmed by a magical cat calamity they are ill-equipped to handle. Enter the Cat-vengers. The special sees White Tiger recruited alongside Black Cat and Tigra. Together with Black Panther, a troubled Hawkeye (who is especially bearing the brunt of the city’s cat problem and his tarnished public image), and the other Avengers, they try their absolute best to solve the "purr-dicament."

The plot sees White Tiger and this newly formed clowder infiltrate the fortress of the Atlantean warlord Attuma. Their mission? To retrieve an ancient trident, the only mystical artifact capable of stopping Meryet, a cat-obsessed influencer who now possesses supernatural powers.

The final confrontation is a chaotic one. Once the team secures the trident, they return to the surface to face Meryet, who is live-streaming her world domination to boost her follower count. In a coordinated strike, the team managed to stop the Sphinx created by Meryet. Using the trident as an arrow, Hawkeye delivers the final blow, destroying the beast.

Disney+

The LEGO return comes less than a year after the MCU said a heartbreaking goodbye to its first live-action White Tiger, Hector Ayala. Played by the late Kamar de los Reyes in Daredevil: Born Again (which premiered in March 2025), Hector Ayala’s story was one of the series’ emotional anchors. Viewers watched as the vigilante was wrongfully accused, acquitted, and then brutally gunned down just moments after regaining his freedom.

That narrative decision, while faithful to the source material, left a void in the street-level corner of the franchise. Hector’s death saw the end of a veteran hero's journey, making his animated resurgence in Strange Tails a welcome sight for fans still mourning the loss.

What’s Next For White Tiger in the MCU?

Disney+

While the LEGO version of White Tiger is busy fighting magical cats, the live-action future of the mantle is gearing up for a major evolution. The death of Hector Ayala in Season 1 was not an ending, but an origin story for his successor. Daredevil: Born Again introduced audiences to Hector’s niece, Angela del Toro (played by Camila Rodriguez). The season left Angela in possession of the Jade Tiger amulets, the source of the White Tiger’s power, setting the stage for her transformation.

With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 production already wrapped up and eyeing a 2026 release, all eyes are on Angela to suit up. In the comics, Angela del Toro is an FBI agent who inherits the amulets and trains under Matt Murdock himself. Her transition from a federal agent seeking justice within the system to a vigilante operating outside of it aligns perfectly with the show's themes of law versus morality.

Recent set photos from Born Again Season 2 confirmed that Angela isn’t waiting for permission to suit up. Images captured during the New York City shoot show Camila Rodriguez on the move, donning a look that contrasts with her uncle’s polished gear.

Unlike Hector’s tactical leather bodysuit, Angela appears to be embracing a DIY aesthetic early in her career, spotted wearing a simple hoodie and bandana to mask her identity. This grittier, homemade approach suggests a vigilante learning on the fly, likely hunting down the corruption that claimed her family, even as Kingpin’s new Anti-Vigilante Task Force runs riot.

Angela’s tenure as White Tiger promises to bring a different dynamic to the MCU. Unlike Hector, who was a seasoned veteran, Angela is likely to grapple with the weight of the legacy and the corrupting influence of the amulets. Her potential partnership or conflict with Daredevil could be a central pillar of the upcoming season.

Angela del Toro Could Become a Key Member of the Young Avengers

Marvel Television

Angela del Toro’s journey likely won't stop at the borders of Hell's Kitchen. With the MCU actively seeding the next generation of heroes, led by Kamala Khan’s recruitment first teased in The Marvels, White Tiger could be a future candidate for the Young Avengers.

While Angela was not a traditional member of the team in the comics, Marvel Studios has a history of remixing rosters to better fit its cinematic narrative. Angela brings something the current prospective lineup desperately needs: a raw, street-level intensity. While heroes like Wiccan, Speed, and America Chavez deal with multiverse-shattering threats, and Cassie Lang and Ironheart operate with high-tech, Angela offers a grounded, martial arts-focused skillset similar to Kate Bishop, but with a supernatural edge.

Her inclusion would create a fascinating and dynamic team. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 could serve as her crucible, transforming her from a grieving niece into a warrior ready for the big leagues. If she survives the trials of New York’s criminal underworld, a spot on the Young Avengers roster could happen in the near future.