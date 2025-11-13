Marvel's Next Disney+ Release Is Just 1 Day Away

The next Avengers-centric Disney+ project is about to premiere with some all-star Marvel heroes and villains returning. One of Marvel's last 2025 Disney+ releases will premiere on Thursday, November 14, with LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails, the two-episode sequel to Code Red and Mission Demolition.

The Strange Tails synopsis confirms that the Avengers will face off with their "wildest threat yet" as they go head-to-head with a cat-crazy influencer and must recruit a new team to stop her plans for "cataclysmic destruction:"

"Hawkeye and The Avengers have made saving the world look easy. But now they face their wildest threat yet: SOCIAL MEDIA. To save the world, a new team must be recruited to help our heroes contend with an influencer bent on cataclysmic destruction!"

LEGO Marvel Avengers' Disney+ threequel arrives as Disney+'s latest superhero offering and one of the last that will premiere in 2025.

As far as the MCU is concerned, fans won't catch anything new on Disney+ until 2026, with Wonder Man coming on January 27, Daredevil: Born Again returning for Season 2 on March 4, and VisionQuest premiering in the fall. Marvel Animation will also debut new offerings of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men '97 next year, while younger viewers will enjoy more from Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.

Despite taking place in a brick-built version of the Marvel universe, Strange Tails will feature at least 16 iconic heroes and villains.

Every Hero & Villain Confirmed for LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails

Hawkeye

The superhero archer Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, has been touted as the heroic face of LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails, seemingly developing the key conflict with the Disney+ special's villain, Sphinx.

Meryet

Marvel is putting a chaotic modern twist on the Ancient Egyptian villain Sphinx in this special, portraying Meryet Karim as a cat-obsessed influencer looking for her "biggest livestream ever" and pitting the Avengers against a cat army. She will be voiced by Alia Shawkat, the actress known for Arrested Development's Maeby.

Iron Man

It wouldn't be the Avengers without the Playboy tech billionaire-turned-armored superhero Tony Stark, who is suiting up as Iron Man in the upcoming special and will even wear his Hulkbuster armor for the epic battle.

Steve Rogers

And what would the Avengers be without their legendary leader, Steve Rogers, who won't be the only Captain America flying into battle against the Sphinx.

Black Panther

In the same year that T'Challa made a heart-wrenching return in Marvel Zombies, the iconic Black Panther will be among Strange Tails' core Avengers line-up, an honor he was, unfortunately, never truly able to hold in the MCU.

Sam Wilson

Alongside T'Challa, Sam Wilson is the other major addition to the MCU's original Avengers line-up for the LEGO miniseries. Excitingly, Rogers and Wilson will share the Captain America mantle in Strange Tails, each wielding the shield.

Thor

The God of Thunder will be as ready for battle as ever, going into LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails with Mjolnir against the Sphinx.

Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, may be absent from Avengers: Doomsday after her death in 2019's Endgame, but that won't stop her LEGO comeback.

Hulk

Completing the roster of the iconic six Avengers in Stranger Tails is the Hulk, who holds a cat with red-glowing eyes in the trailer and questions with confusion, "Umm... Mr. Whiskers?"

Magneto

Magneto leads the mutant charge with his metal-manipulating powers in Disney+'s first-ever Avengers vs. X-Men battle ahead of next year's Avengers: Doomsday.

Tigra

To combat the Sphinx and her meowing army, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are assembling their own feline team with the three members of the Catvengers, one of whom is Tigra, who has a variety of cat-based superpowers.

Black Cat

Joining the Catvengers is Black Cat, Peter Parker's famous criminal love interest, who is making her Disney+ debut amid Spider-Man: Brand New Day villain speculation. It seems doubtful that Spider-Man himself will show up in Strange Tails, but perhaps Black Cat could throw a nod to her web-slinging lover.

White Tiger

Before Marvel Studios debuts a second White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Stranger Tails will see some incarnation of the character wear the mystical amulet into battle, likely either Ava Ayala or Angela Del Toro.

Pyro

Magneto's four-man mutant team will fight the Avengers in a museum, likely early on in Strange Tails, and the flame-throwing Pyro will be among them.

Juggernaut

Juggernaut is going head-to-head with the Hulk in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails in what is bound to be a destructive fight for a museum.

Sabretooth

Most famously, a Wolverine villain, who was depicted in the X-Men movies as Logan's brother, Sabretooth, will also get in on the chaotic battle.