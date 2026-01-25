Lucasfilm is Officially Fixing 1 Star Wars Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm recently confirmed that it will be fixing Tales of the Jedi, one of its recent animated series that was released on Disney+. Tales of the Jedi was released in October 2022 and included two three-episode arcs about former Jedi named Dooku and Ahsoka Tano. All around, the series was received positively, but there were a few gripes many had with the show. However, those complaints could disappear soon, as Lucasfilm will be addressing them in 2026.

In 2026, specifically in April, Lucasfilm will take action to make Tales of the Jedi a better series by providing more backstory and character development to one major character who many felt was underutilized. Specifically, in the Ahsoka arc of the Disney+ series, a villain named the Eleventh Brother was heavily marketed in the show's trailers, leading many to believe that he would be a tough opponent for someone like Ahsoka. However, the former Jedi was able to strike him down almost instantly, which made many fans a bit disappointed.

Star Wars and Lucasfilm recently released the official trailer for Maul: Shadow Lord, another upcoming animated series from the galaxy far, far away. In this footage, fans were able to get an idea of what the plot would be, but a familiar face made a surprise appearance, teasing that they would go toe-to-toe with Maul at some point in the show.

Lucasfilm

That character was none other than the Eleventh Brother, the same Inquisitor who dueled with Ahsoka in Tales of the Jedi. As mentioned, the Eleventh Brother's screen time in Tales was extremely limited, and many fans were upset that he only showed up for a couple of minutes before being killed.

Lucasfilm

The Eleventh Brother's role in Maul has not been confirmed, and he only showed up in one particular shot in the trailer, but his inclusion teases that Maul could flesh out his backstory a bit more, which would provide viewers with what they have wanted since he was first showcased in the Tales of the Jedi teaser.

Because the Eleventh Brother was killed by Ahsoka in Tales of the Jedi, it is clear that he will not perish at the hands of Maul in Shadow Lord. The two may still cross blades, but it seems more likely that the reason for the Eleventh Brother's inclusion is so that fans can get to know him a bit better.

Lucasfilm

If Shadow Lord does provide some background information about the Eleventh Brother and adds to his entire character arc, it will undoubtedly make Tales of the Jedi even better than it already is, and will fix essentially the only issue many fans have with the series.

As mentioned, a lot of viewers were upset that Ahsoka killed the Eleventh Brother so easily, as he became another name on the long list of unimportant and low-skill Inquisitors. If Shadow Lord can establish his background, possibly his time training in the Jedi Order, and prove that he is a powerful Force user, his quick death would not feel so empty in Tales of the Jedi.

Lucasfilm

If that were to happen, it would only make Ahsoka look more powerful, too, since she was able to defeat him so easily.

Maul: Shadow Lord will premiere on Disney+ on April 6, 2026. The full trailer for the upcoming series can be seen below:

Star Wars' History of Fixing Past Projects

Maul: Shadow Lord fixing Tales of the Jedi is not the only time that a Star Wars series has made improvements to a past project. Most notably, in 2008, The Clone Wars began, and immediately made fans look at the prequel trilogy in a different light.

Specifically, many felt as though The Clone Wars (which a Season 8 was originally planned for) improved Attack of the Clones in the earlier seasons since it spent time establishing clone troopers behind the scenes, which caused fans to fall in love with them, making their eventual turn during Order 66 more tragic.

The Clone Wars also laid more seeds for Anakin Skywalker's turn to the Dark Side, which only made Revenge of the Sith better. Overall, The Clone Wars added a lot to the Star Wars universe and ultimately improved two of the franchise's most criticized films. It is possible and even likely that Maul: Shadow Lord will do the same for Tales of the Jedi.