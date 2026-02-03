Star Wars Officially Changes the Name of 1 Major Inquisitor

In anticipation of one of its most significant releases of the year, Star Wars confirmed a name change to one key Inquisitor character. First introduced into the series as part of the beloved Star Wars: Rebels, the Inquisitors have become a staple of the post-Revenge of the Sith canon. This force of Jedi-killing dark side users is set to return in some form in the upcoming Maul: Shadow Lord series, as the Imperial outfit hunts down Sam Witwer's twin-sabered Sith lord.

Two Inquisitor characters have been confirmed to appear in Maul: Shadow Lord, one of whom will be getting a new title as part of his role in the series. The masked Eleventh Brother will no longer be known as such, as of the upcoming animated adventure, at least that is according to a new listing from the Funko Pop! brand.

The latest release from the iconic vinyl figure maker features this returning Inquisitor character, albeit under a different moniker than the one fans last saw him under. The box for the character's Funko Pop refers to him as "The Crow" rather than the Eleventh Brother. This seems to be a reference to the crow-like mask he has come to be known for.

When The Crow first debuted in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (and then again popped up in Tales of the Empire), he came without a name; however, it was confirmed in the official Star Wars Insider Magazine that he, at least at the time, was to be known as the Eleventh Brother.

It is unclear if, by the time Maul: Shadow Lord takes place, he has either shed the Elventh Borther title or has yet to fully earn it, but for now, it seems the character will be called The Crow.

The Crow is not the only Inquisitor in the mix in Lucasfilm's new animated adventure. He will be joined by Marrok (aka the First Brother), who fans may know from his ghostly appearance in the live-action Ahsoka series.

Maul: Shadow Lord will follow the titular Force user in the years following Order 66, as he sets up his criminal empire outside the purview of Imperial rule. However, he can only evade the eyes of the law for so long as several Inquisitors, as well as local police, come knocking on his door. Maul: Shadow Lord kicks off its run on Disney+ starting on April 6.

Why Did Star Wars Rename Maul: Shadow Lord's Big Villain?

This most recent Funko release is the first time fans have seen the crow-masked character from Maul: Shadow Lord referred to by anything other than the Eleventh Brother. That is what makes his name change to "The Crow" all the more confusing.

One could argue that he is still referred to internally as the Eleventh Brother, and that The Crow is simply a nickname given to the character as his Jedi-killing reputation begins to spread across the galaxy. However, if that is the case, then why did Funko specifically not call him by his official name?

To this point, even if Inquisitors have had other names, their Funko figurines have not demonstrated that. A character like Trilla Suduri from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was not labeled with her given name on her Funko box. No, instead, she was called the Second Sister as the Empire had intended.

There is a chance that this Crow nickname could play a role in the series itself, which is why it is present on the packaging of official Maul merchandise. Perhaps, Maul knows this Inquisitor character from the time before Imperial rule, and he knew him as The Crow.

Thankfully, it will not be long before fans get answers to all these questions, as Maul: Shadow Lord is the franchise's next in line on its official 2026 slate.