Ahsoka Season 2 Needs to Confirm 1 Crucial Theory About Anakin Skywalker's Destiny

Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker will be returning in Ahsoka Season 2, and while many fans are excited for his return, the show needs to take some time to explain one major plot hole regarding the death of his character. Anakin Skywalker is the central character in the galaxy far, far away, no questions asked. The Skywalker Saga largely centers around either his character or the consequences of his decisions, and even though he died in 1983's Return of the Jedi, the Chosen One has been showing up in nearly every project since for good reason.

Hayden Christensen already confirmed that he would be appearing in Ahsoka Season 2, expanding on his role from Season 1. In Season 1, Anakin showed up in the World Between Worlds to teach Ahsoka an important lesson that directly led to her unlocking her full potential. However, he also made a brief appearance at the end of the season as a Force Ghost, teasing that he will make future appearances while being one with the Force.

While Anakin being a Force ghost is exciting and was established all the way back in 1983, Star Wars has notably never explained how he became a Force ghost, especially so quickly, so Ahsoka Season 2 needs to let fans know exactly how it happened.

Lucasfilm

When Return of the Jedi was released, becoming a Force Ghost was not that big of a deal. Obi-Wan Kenobi spoke to Luke Skywalker through the Force during the Trench Run as the Rebel Alliance was attacking the first Death Star. He then magically appeared as a Force Ghost in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, with essentially no explanation of how.

Lucasfilm

Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars, which were both released much later than the Original Trilogy, explained that Force users have to learn how to become Force Ghosts. Essentially, the ghost of Qui-Gon Jinn took Yoda through a journey in The Clone Wars, teaching him how to transcend the physical realm and become one with the Force. Yoda then told Obi-Wan at the end of Revenge of the Sith that he would teach Obi-Wan how to talk to Qui-Gon. This also implied that Yoda and Qui-Gon would go on to teach Obi-Wan how to become a Force Ghost.

It is worth noting that, in the years since The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith explained that becoming a Force Ghost needs training, many have come up with theories as to how Anakin became one. It is now up to Ahsoka Season 2 to confirm those theories or bring another explanation to the fold.

Theories About How Anakin Skywalker Became a Force Ghost

Lucasfilm

As mentioned, Star Wars fans have come up with a few sensible theories that explain how Anakin could have become a Force Ghost despite not having any training on the matter. Any of those theories could be explained at any point in Ahsoka Season 2, and they would automatically answer one of the biggest mysteries and fill one of the biggest plot holes the franchise has had since 1983.

One of the leading theories that fans have is that Anakin has a special connection to the Force because of how he was created. As explained in The Phantom Menace, Anakin had no father, meaning that he was literally created by the Force. Since he was willed into existence by the Force and was one of the most powerful entities in Star Wars history, it would make sense that he would continue to live consciously after his physical body died.

It is also possible that, since Anakin fulfilled the prophecy of the Chosen One and brought the Force back into balance, he could have performed a deed so great that he was automatically gifted the ability to become a Force Ghost.

However, the most likely scenario was hinted at in a story contained within a book titled From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi. It is worth noting that the From a Certain Point of View series is technically canon, but that it also includes some contradictions to the main timeline because it is told from the point of view of in-universe characters. So, some of the stories are told by unreliable narrators, meaning that the details in the stories are largely true, but could contain some inaccuracies.

Lucasfilm

In the book, there is a story about Anakin after he died on the second Death Star. After he took his final breath, Anakin sensed something. Something he hadn't felt since...

Obi-Wan came to Anakin in the afterlife and physically spoke to him. The book does not share the details of their reunion, but it alludes that Obi-Wan taught him, in that moment, how to become a Force Ghost and become one with the Force.

Because of Obi-Wan and Anakin's relationship, and the relationship Ahsoka has with both characters, it would be very effective and emotional for Anakin to explain to Ahsoka that Obi-Wan helped him become a Force Ghost. It could easily be explained through dialogue in Ahsoka Season 2, and would answer the question that has been asked for over 40 years.