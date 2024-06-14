Who Is Chase Infiniti? 4 Things to Know About Presumed Innocent Actress

Chase Infiniti just made her television debut, playing Jaden Sabich in Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, and fans might be looking to learn more about her.

Presumed Innocent is a television remake of the 1990 film of the same name starring Harrison Ford. The first two episodes of Presumed Innocent's eight-episode season hit Apple TV+ on June 12.

The remaining six episodes are set to be released every Wednesday through July 24.

4 Fun Facts About Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti Attended Columbia College Chicago

Infiniti studied musical theater performance at Columbia College Chicago, having graduated with a BFA in the subject in 2022.

During her time at school, she sang two songs in a short segment for the school's 2022 Virtual Senior Showcase.

First, Infiniti sang "No One Else" from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, demonstrating her ability to play a lovestruck ingénue while showing off her more dramatic chops.

Then, she performed "I Got Love" from Purlie: The Musical, showcasing her talent for more upbeat songs and roles too.

Her full showcase performance segment can be found on her website.

She Understudied Ariel in a Little Mermaid Stage Play

While studying at Columbia College Chicago, Infiniti played the mer-sister Arista in a school production of The Little Mermaid.

In addition to this role — which featured solo singing and speaking lines, but no full solos or monologues — she was the understudy for Ariel, the little mermaid herself.

It is unclear whether Infiniti got to perform as Ariel at any point during the production's run of performances.

Presumed Innocent is Infiniti's First On-Screen Role

As mentioned earlier, playing Jaden Sabich in Presumed Innocent is Infiniti's first professional role.

Presumed Innocent is a murder mystery so intricate and unexpected that the cast did not even know who the real killer was while filming, as star Jake Gyllenhaal told TheWrap.

The eight-episode series had its two-episode premiere on June 12 and will have weekly releases for the remaining six. Infiniti's character, Jaden, is set to appear in all eight episodes.

Infiniti's character is the daughter of Rusty and Barbara Sabich (Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga, respectively), and the sister of Kyle Sabic (Kingston Rumi Southwick).

Infiniti Will Next Star Opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Though Presumed Innocent is Infiniti's debut in the professional acting world, she already has her second project lined up.

Produced, written, and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film itself does not yet have an announced name. Infiniti can be seen in set photos from filming, confirming her involvement in the movie. One notable photo features her performing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Joining Infiniti and DiCaprio are the likes of Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, and Shayna McHayle. The upcoming movie is set to premiere on August 8, 2025.

You can follow Chase Infiniti on Instagram, and see her every Wednesday through July 24 in new episodes of Presumed Innocent.

