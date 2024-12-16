2024's Nosferatu movie boasts a star-studded lineup of incredible actors led by Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Nicholas Hoult.

Directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu follows the story of a young woman in 1838 who is being stalked by a powerful Transylvanian ancient vampire named Count Orlok.

It is a remake of the 1922 German movie based on Bram Stroker's 1897 novel, Dracula.

Nosferatu Cast Guide: Who's Who in the Horror Movie?

Bill Skarsgård - Count Orlok

Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård brings the terrifying Count Orlok to life in Nosferatu.

Count Orlok is a deadly vampire and a hideous demonic creature whose abilities include superhuman strength, speed, shapeshifting, and someone who can turn into a mist.

He is cunning and can lure victims into his trap. Unlike Dracula, who turns other people into vampires, Orlok simply kills his victims.

According to The Book of Vampires by Dudley Wright, Orlok is an evil spirit created from the seed of Belial (aka the lieutenant of Satan).

Skarsgård is best known for playing Pennywise in IT and IT Chapter Two, Eric Draven in 2024's The Crow, and Keith in Barbarian.

He is also part of the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 as the movie's main antagonist.

Lily-Rose Depp - Ellen Hutter

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp portrays Ellen Hutter, a sensuous young woman who becomes the lowly target of Count Orlok in Nosferatu.

It seems that Ellen was the main reason why Count Orlok awoke from an eternal slumber, and the pair share a psychic connection between them.

Lily-Rose Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp, recently appeared as Jocelyn in HBO's The Idol.

The actress also starred in The King, Voyagers, and Tusk.

Nicholas Hoult - Thomas Hutter

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult stars as Thomas Hutter, Ellen's husband who works as an ambitious real estate agent who comes face to face with Count Orlok.

Hoult is set to appear as part of the cast of James Gunn's Superman as Lex Luthor.

The actor's other major roles include appearances in X-Men: First Class, The Menu, and Warm Bodies.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Friedrich Harding

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is part of Nosferatu's cast as Friedrich Harding, the husband of one of Ellen's friends who doesn't believe that the plague decimating their village is brought about by supernatural means.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently played the titular Spider-Man villain in Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter.

The actor also starred in Bullet Train, Kick-Ass, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Emma Corrin - Anna Harding

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin portrays Anna Harding, Ellen's friend who becomes one of Count Orlok's targets. Anna is also Friedrich's wife.

Corrin is part of the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine as Cassandra Nova.

The actress can also be seen in The Crown, My Policeman, and Lady Chatterley's Lover.

Willem Dafoe - Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe plays Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz in Nosferatu.

Professor Von Franz is the one responsible for informing the rest of the villagers about the occult and Count Orlok's emergence.

Dafoe appeared as part of the cast of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Inside.

Ralph Ineson - Dr. Wilhelm Siever

Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson appears as Dr. Wilhelm Siever, Ellen's physician who calls in a favor from his mentor, Professor Eberhart Von Franz, to visit the village to investigate his patient's worsening condition.

Ineson is part of the main cast of actors in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four as Galactus. He can also be seen in

Simon McBurney - Herr Knock

Simon McBurney

Simon McBurney's Herr Knock is Thomas' boss who asks him to go to Transylvania to sell a property in the town.

In the trailer, he appears to be mind-controlled by Count Orlok to consume a pigeon.

McBurney has credits in Hijack, Carnival Row, and The Loudest Voice.

Nosferatu premieres in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25.

