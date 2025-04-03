911 Season 8 Episode 13 Cast: Guest Stars & Featured Actors (Photos)

911 Season 8 returns with another tension-filled episode involving a hostage situation as more special guest stars make significant appearances in Episode 13.

ABC's first responders' crime drama is back with a new episode, "Invisible," as it focuses on Aisha Hinds' Hen's attempt to talk down a hostage taker inside a bus filled with innocent people.

Elsewhere, Eddie makes some progress in his plan to improve his relationship with his son.

911 Season 8 Episode 13 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

Gavin McHugh - Christopher Diaz

Ryan Guzman & Gavin McHugh

Gavin McHugh is back as Christopher Diaz, Eddie's son who is slowly accepting his father back into his life after an emotional clash between them in the previous season.

9-1-1 is McHugh's only major acting credit.

Mathew Yanagiya - Connor

Mathew Yanagiya appears in the cast of 911 Season 8, Episode 13 as Connor.

Yanagiya is a stunt performer known for his work on Alias, Godzilla, and Snake Eyes.

Kevin L. Johnson - Bus Assailant

Kevin L. Johnson

The primary hostage taker who threatens the safety of innocent civilians inside the bus is played by Kevin L. Johnson.

Johnson's most prominent role includes playing Sam Dermody in Ozark. The actor also starred in American Made, Jacob's Ladder, and Careful What You Wish For.

Anirudh Pisharody - Ravi Panikkar

Anirudh Pisharody

Anirudh Pisharody continues to play a recurring role as Ravi Panikkar, Eddie's replacement firefighter at Firehouse 118.

Pisharody's past major credits include Never Have I Ever, Last Man Standing, and Big Sky.

Marsha Warfield - Antonia 'Toni' Wilson

Marsha Warfield

Marsha Warfield reprises her role as Antonia 'Toni' Wilson, Hen's mother who pays her a visit in 911 Season 8, Episode 13.

Warfield played important roles in projects such as Night Court, The Upshaws Season 6, and Clueless.

George DelHoyo - Ramón Diaz

George DelHoyo

George DelHoyo is back Ramón Diaz, Eddie's father and Christopher's grandfather (and current guardian).

Ramón is seen being nervous for his grandson as he watches the highly competitive chess tournament.

DelHoyo previously appeared in Galactica 1980, Love Boat: The Next Wave, and Dead Letter Office.

Tracie Thoms - Karen Wilson

Tracie Thoms

Tracie Thoms reprises her role as Karen Wilson in 911 Season 8, Episode 13.

Karen is Hen's supportive wife who always has her back no matter what.

Thoms' other feature credits include Rent, The Cold Case, and Good American Family.

Lynn A. Freedman

Lynn A. Freedman

Lynn A. Freedman is one of the newcomers in the world of 911.

She plays a member of the LAPD tasked to make the call on the snipers on when to take the shot against the hostage taker.

Freedman also starred in Matlock, Her, and High Potential.

Aisha Hinds - Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Aisha Hinds

Aisha Hinds is one of the main cast members of 911 Season 8, and she plays firefighter Henrietta “Hen” Wilson.

In "Invisible," Hen risks her life in trying to calm down a hostage taker who hijacked a bus. She ends up becoming one of the hostages as Athena Grant and Firehouse 118 find ways to rescue her and the civilians.

Hinds previously appeared in The Next Three Days, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Mr. Brooks.

Ryan Guzman - Eddie Diaz

Ryan Guzman

After reuniting with Christopher and his family in 911 Season 8, Episode 12 (read more about its full cast here), Ryan Guzman is back as Eddie Diaz as he continues to try to make ends meet as an Uber rider after not getting accepted as a firefighter in the local firehouse.

At the end of Episode 12, Eddie ends up having an emotional moment with his son after he tells him that he has to stay in Texas to make their father-son relationship work.

The ramifications of that talk are expected to sprinkle throughout the brand-new episode.

Guzman is known for his roles in The Boy Next Door, Everybody Wants Some!!!, and Step Up Revolution.

Here are the other main characters who appeared in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12:

Angela Bassett - Athena Grant Nash

Peter Krause - Bobby Nash

Oliver Stark - Evan “Buck” Buckley

Kenneth Choi - Howard “Chimney” Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt - Maddie Buckley

The next episode of 911 Season 8 will premiere on ABC on Thursday, April 10, at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

Read more about 911 Season 8's upcoming hiatus after its April 17th episode.