The Upshaws officially returned for Season 6, which features a massive cast of new and returning actors and characters.

In an age where long gaps between TV show seasons are quite normal, The Upshaws breaks that mold. In April 2024, Season 5 of the Netflix sitcom was released, and not even a year later, in January, fans were treated to Season 6.

The series revolves around a family from Indiana as they try to navigate a somewhat unorthodox family situation.

Every Character & Actor in The Upshaws Season 6

Mike Epps - Bennie Upshaw Sr.

Mike Epps, an actor and comedian who has been at the forefront of many different forms of entertainment throughout the years, leads the cast of The Upshaws.

Epps portrays Bennie Upshaw Sr., the husband of Regina and the father of four children (one being with a different woman). Bennie sometimes struggles with his temper and tries to put his family first.

Epps is best known for his roles in The Hangover, Friday After Next, and Resident Evil: Apocalypse.

Wanda Sykes - Lucretia Turner

Wanda Sykes is another actress who is a major name in Hollywood. In The Upshaws, she plays Lucretia Turner, Bennie's partner at his auto shop. While she is a vital part of the business, she and Bennie don't always see eye to eye.

It is also worth noting that, along with starring in The Upshaws, Sykes is also the show's co-creator. Sykes is most recognizable in Monster-In-Law, Evan Almighty, and Bad Moms.

Kim Fields - Regina Upshaw

Regina Upshaw is Bennie's wife and the mother of their three children. She is portrayed by Kim Fields.

Regina loves Bennie and always tries to support him, but it can be difficult to see him take care of a child he had with a different woman.

Fields can also be seen in The Facts of Life, Living Single, and What to Expect When You're Expecting.

Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins - Aaliyah Upshaw

Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins' Aaliyah Upshaw is Bennie and Regina's oldest daughter.

However, she is the same age as Kelvin, Bennie's son, born out of wedlock. That means there are sometimes tense moments within the family.

Spraggins has previous minor roles in Empire and Black Privilege.

Diamond Lyons - Kelvin Upshaw

Diamond Lyons brings his talents to The Upshaws as Kelvin. Kelvin is Bennie's child he had with another woman, so Kelvin's presence can sometimes cause issues between the other members of the family.

Regina particularly gets uncomfortable with Bennie helping out Kelvin so much since Kelvin's mother was another woman.

Outside of The Upshaws, Lyons' other performances can be seen in Colin in Black & White and 5th Ward.

Jermelle Simon - Bernard Upshaw

Bernard Upshaw is the oldest of any of the Upshaw children. He is played by Jermelle Simon.

Bernard came out as gay in The Upshaws Season 1, which is notable because Jermelle Simon recently came out as queer on National Coming Out Day.

In The Upshaws, Bernard works as a UPS driver, but he also monitors his father as closely as possible due to Bennie's interest in other women.

Simon is best known for his roles in Animal Kingdom and Tattoo Nightmares.

Yvette Nicole Brown - Joyce

Yvette Nicole Brown was introduced in the Season 5 premiere of The Upshaws.

Joyce is the guidance counselor at the school that Aaliyah attends. In Episode 1, Regina meets Joyce at the school because Regina is under the impression Aaliyah wasn't allowed to go on a school trip. However, Joyce explains that it was because Regina's credit card declined, and Bennie used it for Kelvin's mother.

Brown is a well-known actor many associate with Drake & Josh, Community, and Act Your Age.

Gabrielle Dennis - Tasha

Gabrielle Dennis' Tasha is one of the glue characters that holds The Upshaws together. As mentioned, Bennie had a son with another woman, and that woman was Tasha.

Tasha is also the neighborhood hairstylist, and her presence always complicates things for the Upshaws in the show.

Dennis has been in major productions such as Luke Cage, The Bobby Brown Story, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Cynthia Bailey - Beth-Ebony

Model Cynthia Bailey brought her talents to The Upshaws as a guest star in Episode 1.

Bailey portrayed Beth-Ebony and shared a scene at a restaurant with NeNe Leakes. If those names sound familiar, it is because the two appear in The Real Housewives of Atlanta together.

Bailey can also be seen in Cruel Instruction, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Celebrity Big Brother.

Daria Johns - Savannah

Daria Johns is one of the supporting actors of The Upshaws. She portrays Savannah, Aaliyah's best friend, a recurring character that has appeared in multiple seasons.

The young actress previously appeared in Saturdays, Nappily Ever After, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Mike Estime - Tony

Mike Estime's Tony is a vital character featured in The Upshaws since Season 1.

Tony is Bennie's longtime friend and works at Bennie's Garage.

Estime has past roles in Last Holiday, Harbinger Down, and The Neighborhood (which recently released its seventh season that includes a major cast).

Rosanny Zayas - Sofia

Rosanny Zayas is another supporting cast member in The Upshaws Season 6. She plays Sofia, an employee at Bennie's Garage.

Zayas is best known for her work in Otherhood, Modern Persuasion, and Elementary.

NeNe Leakes - Rolanda

NeNe Leakes appeared in the Season 6 premiere of The Upshaws alongside her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Cynthia Bailey.

Leakes can also be seen in The New Normal, Glee, and Uncle Drew.

Journey Christine - Maya Upshaw

Journey Christine is an up-and-coming actress who is vital to The Upshaws. She plays Maya, Bennie's and Regina's youngest daughter.

Christine's career is young, but she can be seen in Let It Snow, Outsiders, and Hidden Springs.

Ayaamii Sledge - Sydney

Ayaamii Sledge's Sydney is a recurring character in The Upshaws who is at the center of a huge twist in the story - she is the daughter of Bernard Jr.

Sledge's previous work includes roles in 911, The Rookie, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, a show that got some good news from Ewan McGregor in October 2024.

Frankie Faison - Clarence

Legendary actor Frankie Faison appeared in The Upshaws Season 6, Episode 5 as Clarence.

Clarence met Bennie and his mother at a restaurant where the two elders were on a date. However, both learned that the other's intentions were to marry for money, which was ironic because they tried to con the other by saying they were already rich.

Faison has over 130 acting credits to his name, including titles like Do the Right Thing, Coming to America, and Adam.

Marsha Warfield - Glodine

Marsha Warfield appeared in The Upshaws Season 6, reprising her role as Glodine.

Warfield's appearance in Season 6 is only the second time she has been featured in the show. Her character, Glodine, is Bennie's mother. In the Season 6 episode she was in, she went on a date with Frankie Faison's Clarence.

Warfield is best known for her work in 911, Night Court, and The Richard Pryor Show.

Lamont Thompson - Frank

Lamont Thompson reprised his role as Frank in The Upshaws Season 6. Thompson has appeared in around 15 episodes across multiple seasons, so fans are fairly familiar with him.

Frank is now married to Lucretia; in the Season 6 premiere, they just returned home from Atlanta.

Thompson is best known for his work in 68 Whiskey, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Dynasty.

The Upshaws is streaming on Netflix.

