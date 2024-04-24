The Upshaws Season 6 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Netflix's The Upshaws will return for Season 6, but when it will be released remains a question.

The streaming comedy from Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes has been running for more than three years on the streaming giant, following the chaotic lives of the Upshaw family.

The series has been divided into five parts so far, but a sixth batch of episodes was announced to be on the way. Season 5 debuted on Netflix on April 18.

When Will The Upshaws Season 6 Release?

Netflix

Despite Season 6 of The Upshaws having been officially greenlit, an exact release date has not yet been made public.

Netflix, via a press release, rubberstamped season 6 (sometimes called Part 6) in December. Filming is expected to occur sometime this year:

"Netflix today announced that the hit scripted comedy series 'The Upshaws' has been renewed for Part 6, with production on the 10-episode season beginning next year."

With Seasons 2 and 3 being split into two parts each, this latest batch of episodes is technically only Season 4, but because of these split releases is colloquially referred to as Season 6.

Recent 'seasons' (or parts) have had gaps of about six to eight months between releases:

Season 1 - May 12, 2021

Season 2 - June 29, 2022

Season 3 - February 16, 2023

Season 4 - August 17, 2023

Season 5 - April 18, 2024

Seeing as Season 5 hit debuted in mid-April, if Season 6 were to follow the same release pipeline as recent seasons, fans could expect it to arrive sometime in late 2024 (perhaps between October and December).

Who's Cast in The Upshaws Season 6?

Heading into The Upshaws Season 6, fans can expect many of the series' usual suspects to return as a part of its cast.

This includes the leaders of the Upshaw clan, Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) and Regina Upshaw (Regina Upshaw). This married couple has been the center of the series since the beginning, leading the family from which the sitcom takes its name.

Other characters expected to return (via Netflix's press release) include Wanda Sykes' Lucretia Turner (Bennie's sister-in-law and partner in his auto repair business), and at least three of the Upshaw kids, Aaliyah (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins), Bernard (Jermelle Simon), and Maya (Journey Christine).

Here is a full list of the expected returning cast for The Upshaws Season 6:

Mike Epps - Bennie Upshaw

Wanda Sykes - Lucretia Turner

Kim Fields - Regina Upshaw

Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins - Aaliyah Upshaw

Jermelle Simon - Bernard Upshaw

Journey Christine - Maya Upshaw

What Will Happen in The Upshaws Season 6?

Season 6 of The Upshaws will be a big one narratively for the hit sitcom.

This new chapter in the Upshaws story will have plenty to dive into, especially after the shocking events of the Season/Part 5 finale.

The end of Season 5 came with two jaw-dropping plot twists, which this next batch of episodes will have to address.

The first will be the fallout of Lucretia and her husband-to-be Frank running away from their wedding.

After spending much of the last season preparing for their nuptials, Wanda Sykes' character and her romantic flame, played by Lamont Thompson, flew the coop on the day of their celebration.

The season ended with the pair being shown landing in Atlanta, with Skyes' character picking Frank over her family.

This came after the Upshaw clan expressed doubts about Lucretia and Frank's relationship, which has put some fans in doubt about how big the rift between Lucretia and her sister's family has become.

In Season 6, this narrative beat will have to be explored, asking whether Lucretia is ready to cut her family out of her life or if she will eventually sulk back to the Upshaw house.

This all comes as Tasha (the neighborhood hair stylist) seems to have moved with the Upshaws, following the dissolution of her relationship with her boyfriend Noah.

Despite their best efforts, Tasha has planted herself in the house as she leans on the Upshaw family for support.

The Upshaws is streaming now on Netflix.

