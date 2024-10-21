Full Cast of The Neighborhood Season 7 - 2024 Characters Guide (Photos)

The fan-favorite CBS comedy is back for its seventh season on the network.

The Neighborhood Season 7 main cast members

Led by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, the cast of CBS' The Neighborhood is raring to go in Season 7. 

The fan-favorite TV comedy, which follows a white mid-western family moving into a predominantly Black neighborhood in Los Angeles, has been on the air since 2018. 

Coming off of another new batch of episodes which ended its run in May, Season 7 marks the second 2024 season for the hit CBS comedy. 

Every Main Character & Actor in The Neighborhood Season 7

Cedric the Entertainer - Calvin Butler

Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler in a velour track jacket sitting in a chair in The Neighborhood
The Neighborhood

Leading the charge yet again in The Neighborhood Season 7 is Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler. Calvin is the no-nonsense leader of the Butler family and the husband of Tichina Arnold's Tina Butler. 

Calvin owned an auto repair shop for much of the series but retired and sold the business in Season 5. While Calvin is enjoying his retirement, he has had trouble keeping busy since leaving the auto shop behind. 

Cedric the Entertainer is known by many as one of the kings of comedy. His other credits include the Barbershop franchise, Madagascar, and The Proud Family

Max Greenfield - Dave Johnson

Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson sitting in a chair wearing a blue cardigan in The Neighborhood
The Neighborhood

Max Greenfield's Dave Johnson plays opposite Cedric the Entertainer. Dave is a go-getter Midwesterner who, along with his young family, moves to the series' central Angeleno neighborhood back in Season 1. 

Since then, Dave and his family have acclimatized to their new surroundings, slowly but surely befriending many of their neighbors, including the Butlers. 

Greenfield is best known for his role as Schmidt in the hit sitcom New Girl and his roles in The Big Short and Promising Young Woman.

Sheaun McKinney - Malcolm Butler

Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler in a green Adidas t-shirt on a blue couch smiling in The Neighborhood
The Neighborhood

Sheaun McKinney brings Malcolm Butler, Calvin and Tina's eldest son, to life. Malcolm is a former professional baseball player who crashed out of the minor leagues and is now adjusting to life without the sport he once called his passion. 

McKinney can also be seen in Boss Level, Great News, and Vice Principals.

Marcel Spears - Martin 'Marty' Butler

Marcel Spears as Martin 'Marty' Butler wearingg a blue hoodie and holding a newborn baby in The Neighborhood
The Neighborhood

Martin "Marty" Butler (played by Marcel Spears) is Calvin and Tina's genius younger son and Malcolm's little brother. Marty is brilliant, working as an engineer at Jet Propulsion Laboratories. He even helped his brother get a job as a security guard at the lab after he was forced to retire from baseball. 

Spears' resume includes credits on Always a Bridesmaid, The Mayor, and Momma Got a Cough

Hank Greenspan - Grover Johnson

Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson standing in a backyard in The Neighborhood
The Neighborhood

Hank Greenspan plays Grover Johnson, the son of Dave and Gemma Johnson. Grover started the series as a pre-teen but has budded into a full-on teenager. He has also become a viral influencer, posting on a TikTok-like platform called PaddiWak. 

Greenspan previously starred in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and Hank's Hacks

Tichina Arnold - Tina Butler

Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler laying on a bed in green and white pajamas in The Neighborhood
The Neighborhood

Tina Butler (played by Tichina Arnold) is Calvin's wife and one of the Johnsons' next-door neighbors. Tina previously worked alongside Calvin at the auto shop (from which he retired). However, she was fired in Season 5 after a costly error and would go on to open her own cupcake-baking business. 

Arnold can also be seen in Everybody Hates Chris, Wild Hogs, and Martin.

Skye Townsend - Courtney

Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler holding a baby while wearing an orange sweater in The Neighborhood
The Neighborhood

After making her debut in Season 6, Skye Townsend returns as Courtney. Courtney was introduced as a fun-loving genius whom Marty hired to work with him at Jet Propulsion Labs. However, things got hairy when it was revealed the pair had previously had a fling, and she was pregnant with his child.

Townsend may be familiar to fans of The Black Lady Sketch Show, iCarly, and The Donors.

Beth Behrs - Gemma

Beth Behrs as Gemma holding a mug close to her face while sitting on a couch in The Neighborhood
The Neighborhood

Beth Behrs' Gemma also returns for Season 7 of The Neighborhood. Gemma is Dave's midwestern wife, working as the vice-principal at her son Grover's Los Angeles school. 

Behrs' other roles include starring in every episode of 2 Broke Girls and appearing in Monsters University and Hello, My Name is Doris

Baby Daphne

Baby Daphne wrapped in a blanket looking over someone's shoulder in The Neighborhood
The Neighborhood

Season 6 also introduced The Neighborhood's youngest character to join the show's cast in quite some time. Baby Daphne is Marty and Courtney's newborn daughter, bringing her young parents together in the emotional throes of parenthood. 

Baby Daphne's actress is currently unlisted. 

The Neighborhood returns to CBS and Paramount+ on Monday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET. 

