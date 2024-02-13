The Neighborhood cast is ringing in its 2024 run with the much anticipated Season 6.

The hit CBS comedy stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, and so many more, telling the story of the white Johnson family who pack up and move from the mid-west into a predominantly black neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Season 6 of the show kicked off on February 12, with new episodes dropping a day later on Paramount+.

Every Main Character and Actor in The Neighborhood Season 6

Cedric the Entertainer - Calvin Butler

Cedric the Entertainer

Cedric the Entertainer leads The Neighborhood as Calvin Butler, the patriarch of the Butler family and husband of Tichina Arnold's Tina.

For the entire run of the series so far Calvin has owned an LA auto repair shop; however, Season 5 saw the character sell his business so he could retire.

Cedric the Entertainer is widely known as one of the Kings of Comedy, having been performing stand-up since the early 1990s. He is best known for his roles in The Steve Harvey Show, Barbershop, and Be Cool.

Max Greenfield - Dave Johnson

Max Greenfield

Known as the self-proclaimed "nicest guy in the Midwest," Dave Johnson (played by Max Greenfield) gets a bit of a shock when he moves his family across the country settling in a largely African American neighborhood in Los Angeles to kick off the series.

In the years since then, Dave and his family have become valuable parts of the community, and headed into The Neighborhood's 2024 season, fans are excited to see how Dave's estranged father Lamar will come into play after reappearing in his life in Season 5.

Greenfield will be familiar to fans of the hit sitcom New Girl where he starred as Schmidt alongside Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel. He can also be seen in The Big Short and Promising Young Woman.

Beth Behr - Gemma Johnson

Beth Behr

Dave's bubbly midwestern wife Gemma Johnson is brought to life in the TV series by Beth Behrs. Dave and Gemma have been together for decades by the time The Neighborhood picks up, having fallen in love across a Burger King drive-thru window.

Behr previously led 2 Broke Girls with Kat Dennings and has popped up in Pixar's Monster's University and Hello, My Name is Doris.

Hank Greenspan - Grover Johnson

Hank Greenspan

Hank Greenspan plays Grover Johnson, the pre-teen son of Dave and Gemma. The character inexplicably was aged up to 13 during Season 5 (thanks to a time jump) and has been seen taking part in various community activities like little league baseball and youth basketball throughout the series.

Greenspan's only other major acting credit is Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

Sheaun McKinney - Malcolm Butler

Sheaun McKinney

Malcolm Butler (portrayed by Sheaun McKinney) is the eldest son of Calvin and Tina Butler. Malcolm is back living with his parents after a career-ending arm injury sustained as a minor league pitcher snuffed his dreams of ever hitting the majors.

McKinney's previous credits include Boss Level, Great News, and Vice Principals.

Tichina Arnold - Tina Butler

Tichina Arnold

Taking on the role of Calvin's wife Tina Butler is Tichina Arnold. Tina keeps her husband, and their two sons, grounded serving as a guiding force for all of them. After being fired from Calvin's auto shop in Season 4, Tina now operates a successful cupcake business on her own.

Arnold can also be seen in Everybody Hates Chris, Martin, and Tim Allen's Wild Hogs.

Marcel Spears - Marty Butler

Marcel Spears

Marty Butler (played by Marcel Spears) is the youngest son of Tina and Calvin and is best known for his big brains and incredible drive. Marty - who is in his 30s in the series - currently works at Jet Propulsion Laboratory as an engineer.

Spears previously appeared in Always a Bridesmaid and Remember.

Skye Townsend - Courtney

Skye Townsend

New to Season 6 of The Neighborhood is Skye Townsend's Courtney. Courtney is a fun-loving outgoing brainiac who Marty hires to work at the lab where he is currently employed. A wrench is thrown into things when it is revealed Marty and Courtney hooked up months ago and she is now pregnant.

Townsend will be familiar to fans of iCarly and The Black Lady Sketch Show.

Kevin Pollak - Lamar

Kevin Pollak

Another new addition to The Neighborhood's 2024 season is Kevin Pollak as Lamar. Pollak's character is the estranged father of Max Greenfield's Dave who recently reconnected with his son to close out Season 5.

Pollak is a well-known character actor, having worked in Hollywood for more than 30 years. His prominent roles include A Few Good Men, The Usual Suspects, and End of Days.

New episodes of The Neighborhood air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

