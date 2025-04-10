911 Season 8 Episode 14 Cast & Guest Stars In 'Sick Day' (Pictures) - Bridget Regan, Sadie Kuwano & More

911 Season 8's two-part thriller begins in Episode 14, "Sick Day," as exciting guest stars Bridget Regan, Michael DiBacco, and Cameron Early join the cast.

Season 8, Episode 14 of ABC's crime drama series brings the team together as they deal with a deadly contagion in a research lab. After a fire breaks out at the lab, it quickly becomes a biohazard, leaving several firefighters trapped inside.

911 Season 8 Episode 14 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Cameron Early

Cameron Early

Cameron Early appears as one of the civilians rescued in 911 Season 8, Episode 14.

Early is a stunt performer known for his work in Captain America: Brave New World, A Quiet Place Part II, and Eternals.

Michael DiBacco

Michael DiBacco & Aisha Hinds

Michael DiBacco joins the cast of 911 Season 8, Episode 14 as a security officer working inside the lab when the fire happened.

DiBacco also starred in S.W.A.T., L.A.'s Finest, and Get Shorty.

Anirudh Pisharody - Ravi Panikkar

Anirudh Pisharody

After making a prominent return in 911 Season 8, Episode 11, Anirudh Pisharody reprises his role as Ravi Panikkar in the brand-new episode.

As a probationary firefighter, Ravi continues to form a strong bond with Firehouse 118 crew members, specifically with Oliver Stark's Buck.

Pisharody is known for his roles in Never Have I Ever, Last Man Standing, and Big Sky.

Nicole Wolf - Kendra

Nicole Wolf

Joining the cast of 911 Season 8 is Nicole Wolf as Kendra.

Wolf previously appeared in Runaways, Shameless, and Distance.

Askyler Bell - Mara Driskell

Askyler Bell

Askyler Bell returns in 911 Season 8, Episode 14 as Mara Driskell, Hen and Karen's adopted daughter.

She made a prominent appearance in 911 Season 7, Episode 10.

911 is Bell's third acting credit after appearing in Rap Sh!t and Abbott Elementary.

Declan Pratt - Denny Wilson

Declan Pratt

Declan Pratt appears as Denny Wilson, Hen and Karen's adopted son.

Pratt's other major role is playing Connor in Driven.

Tracie Thoms - Karen Wilson

Tracie Thoms

Tracie Thoms returns to play a prominent role as Karen Wilson, Hen's wife.

In 911 Season 8, Episode 13, Karen forgets her wife's birthday, which leads to a mini-argument. Despite that, she still manages to surprise her and make amends.

Thoms' notable credits include Rent, The Cold Case, and Good American Family.

Bailey Leung - Jee-Yun Buckley Han

Bailey Leung

Bailey Leung returns as Jee-Yun Buckley Han, Chimney and Maddie's daughter.

911 is Leung's only major credit.

Sadie Kuwano - Roz

Sadie Kuwano

Sadie Kuwano guest stars in 911 Season 8, Episode 14 as Roz, one of the scientists trapped in the research lab who is dealing with a contagious virus.

Kuwano also starred in In the Vault, Criminal Minds, and Good Trouble.

Brian Knoebel - Allen Reid

Brian Knoebel

Brian Knoebel plays Allen Reid in Part 1 of the two-part contagion event of 911 Season 8. Allen is another scientist who is part of the research team of the virus.

Knoebel can be seen in 1923, Monsters, and Quiet Please.

Sean T. Krishnan

Sean T. Krishnan

Sean T. Krishnan joins the cast of 911 Season 8, Episode 14.

Krishnan is a voice actor who has credits in Mortal Kombat 1, TrollsTopia, and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Bridget Regan

Bridget Regan

Bridget Regan plays the lead scientist of the research lab where the contagious disease originated.

Aside from being a villain in The Rookie Season 6, Regan is also known for her roles as Rose in Jane the Virgin, Frances in Paradise Lost, and Rockin' Roxy in The Winchesters.

Here are the other main characters who appeared in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11:

Peter Krause - Bobby Nash

Angela Bassett - Athena Grant Nash

Jennifer Love Hewitt - Maddie Buckley

Kenneth Choi - Howard “Chimney” Han

Aisha Hinds - Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Ryan Guzman - Eddie Díaz

Oliver Stark - Buck

The next episode of 911 Season 8 will premiere on ABC on Thursday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

Read more about 911 Season 8's upcoming hiatus after its April 17th episode.