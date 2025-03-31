ABC Announces Hiatus for 911 Show

As confirmed by ABC, 911 will soon be taking a hiatus from its regular weekly new episode schedule later this Spring.

With the recent debut of 911 Season 8, Episode 12 (featuring guest stars like Supernatural's Rob Benedict), ABC is close to the end of yet another successful year.

After a shorter and delayed Season 7 due to the writers' and actors' strikes, 911 Season 8 kicked off in September 2024, with episodes premiering almost weekly. The show returned in March 2025 after its three-month-long winter hiatus as viewers now look ahead to the end of the season.

ABC's 911 Takes Hiatus In Spring 2025

ABC

Following the release of Season 8, Episode 15 on Thursday, April 17, 911 will not have a new episode airing on its ABC network on Thursday, April 24 (Via X source @911TVNEWS). Currently, there are no reports on whether that now-open 8:00pm ET timeslot will show a past rerun or whether that slot will be filled with special programming.

Also unknown is whether this hiatus will be for only one week or if it will go for longer.

While the break will most likely last only two weeks (with April 24 having the only gap), it could last longer considering 911's recent trend of running into late May. Should the break only last one week, with three episodes of Season 8 remaining (18 episodes overall in Season 8), the season would end on May 15, 2025.

Behind Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, the Los Angeles-based drama remains one of the most popular scripted cable TV shows in the game.

What To Expect in the Remainder of 911 Season 8

Season 8 has come with more than its fair share of drama, which started right after the end of Season 7 with Christopher Diaz's sudden exit following his father cheating on his girlfriend.

Combine that with Eddie Diaz leaving for Texas to mend his relationship with his son, and there will be no shortage of drama over the season's last handful of episodes. This comes on top of the usual fire and crime spree seen every week in 911, plus the extra-special arcs that drive each season forward.

Also on the horizon for the 911 franchise is a new addition to the series after the original's eighth season, which will add extra stories to the growing lore.

This will come in the form of 911: Nashville, which is now set to begin filming in June ahead of a hopeful inclusion in the 2025-26 network TV schedule. Thus far, the only confirmed cast member is former NCIS: Los Angeles leading man Chris O'Donnell, although other casting announcements are sure to come soon.