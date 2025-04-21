ABC Just Edited a Doctor Odyssey Episode to Fix a Glaring Mistake

The most recent episode of ABC's Doctor Odyssey let a wild mistake slip through the editing process before it was quickly corrected.

Complete with an unexpected crossover with ABC's 911, Doctor Odyssey set sail for its maiden voyage on ABC in September 2024. The series highlights Joshua Jackson's Dr. Max Bankman, who takes a job on a luxury cruise ship and handles unique medical cases far away from land with a small team of experts.

In Doctor Odyssey's newest episode, "Hot Tub Week," the Odyssey crew shifts back and forth between personal drama and high-energy guests as cheerleaders take over the cruise. This leads to plenty of on-board chaos, and on top of the action, fans saw other kinds of chaos come to the forefront.

Editing Error Pops Up in Doctor Odyssey Episode 14

Episode 14 of ABC's Doctor Odyssey included a big editing error upon its network TV release on April 10, 2025.

In the opening scene featuring Sean Teale's Tristan Silva, fans can see a green tree directly to his left and the open sky behind him as he walks with Phillipa Soo's Avery Morgan.

ABC

This is unquestionably a mistake in editing, as Doctor Odyssey takes place not only on a ship but a ship out in the middle of the ocean through nearly the entire show. This is due to the show shooting in studios and backlots across Southern California rather than on a cruise ship in the ocean.

However, the editing mistake was fixed once the episode began streaming on Hulu. Now, upon watching, fans see the ship's main watchtower standing tall above Teale and Soo with the tree completely removed.

ABC

While Doctor Odyssey has come with plenty of drama every week, this is the first major mistake fans have seen come from the cutting room floor.

The show's first season will deliver four more episodes before ending on May 15. Unfortunately, after those last episodes debut on TV, the status of Doctor Odyssey Season 2 is still up in the air.